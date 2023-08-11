More than 30 college football programs saw enough from Xavier Lucas to jump in with a scholarship offer. After a summer full of visits and evaluations, though, the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage secondary recruit has come off the board in Big Ten country. "We're going up north to Wisconsin," Lucas told Rivals. "That's just where my heart is, that's where I think is best for me. "I decided on Sunday. I like what they have going on and it would be great to be a part of it." The Badgers won out over in-state Florida State and Big Ten foe Iowa in the end. He took considerable visits to FSU before hitting the official visit trail to programs outside the state in June.

There was a back-and-forth late in this recruitment before Lucas came to the Wisconsin decision. So by the time he got the final word in to Luke Fickell and company, the relief was also met with plenty of excitement. "They were jumping around and rolling on the floor," he said. "I talked to coach Fickell, coach (Paul) Haynes, recruiting coordinators and even players. "I see myself getting a good degree. Hopefully then blessed to go to the NFL, but if not I'll be set for life after football. I think I could really make some plays there, have a great impact." A varsity starter since he was a freshman safety at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School, Lucas has experience throughout the secondary. He's played more cornerback of late, where he'll line up in 2023 as a senior, and he'll continue that progression into the Big Ten. "They want me at corner all the way," he said. "He (Fickell) has a reputation with big corners, coming from Cincinnati, so it's important. Everybody says I can be like Sauce (Gardner), but I want to be the next Xavier Lucas. Don't get me wrong, he's a dog, but I want to make a name for myself. "Coach Fickell, me and him have a pretty good relationship. We've had our talks about pretty much everything. We have a connection, a good bond. We need that. The type of coach you can go to about anything."