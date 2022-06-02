Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the offensive linemen

The 2022 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and only the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge remains, and that event looms large in a couple of weeks. This week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. MORE FROM THIS SERIES: Ranking the QBs | RBs | WRs/TEs

1. Samson Okunlola, Philly RCS

Okunlola was downright dominant at the Philly RCS camp and may have put on one of the best offensive line camp performances in recent years. His fantastic combination of size and agility was just too much for defenders as they could not get Okunlola to even budge. Something tells me that we will be seeing some big-time performances from Okunlola at the college level and his performance at the camp may have just been good enough to earn him five-star status. *****

2. TJ Shanahan, Dallas RCS

Shanahan may have arrived slightly late but his presence was felt the second he stepped on the field. The five-star offensive lineman put his versatile skill-set on display from the moment one-on-one's began and showed that he was strong, tough and dependable rep after rep. Shanahan is a throwback offensive lineman that will back down to nobody and I loved the way he came with bad intentions every play. He should have his choice of pretty much any program in the end and could likely end up in the SEC. *****

3. Payton Kirkland, Miami RCS

If you like watching an offensive lineman enjoying whipping the butts of defensive ends, Kirkland your guy. Kirkland is that mix of big and powerful with a wanted dog mentality. The state of Florida is full of elite speedy weakside pass rushers and strongside ends that have made a name for themselves putting the hurt on linemen and quarterbacks. Kirkland wasn’t having it, dominating his reps throughout the 1-on-1s. Along the recruiting trail Kirkland is one of the most sought-after linemen in the country with more than 50 offers. Back in April, Kirkland already had his June summer official visits planned with Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan State, Miami and Alabama on the schedule. The four-star is planning on announcing his commitment on July 23. *****

4. Miles McVay, Indianapolis RCS

McVay is a known commodity on the recruiting and camp scene, so there was little surprise when he walked away with MVP honors at RCS Indianapolis. McVay used his size, strength and agility to impose his will on opposing defenders and I am not sure if he lost a rep on the day. McVay continues to get better every time we see him and while his recruitment is still up in the air, don't be surprised to see him starting at offensive tackle in the SEC sometime in the near future. *****

5. Kam Pringle, Charlotte RCS

Pringle is just a physical specimen gifted with size and a wingspan that can hug the front end of a pickup truck. What makes Pringle different than just being a big body is his want to dominate. He could have phoned it in but instead went to work busting up hopeful defensive ends trying to use a speed rush, arm swipes and an array of hand fighting techniques. Pringle was locked in, earning MVP honors. Holding more than 20 offers, being a four-star cornerstone offensive tackle with future all-conference performer written all over him, Pringle is still open to the process as teams keep dropping offers. The spring months saw Texas A&M, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee,and Auburn among the many to extend an opportunity. NC State, Georgia, Clemson, and South Carolina hosted Pringle on unofficial visits before school was let out for the summer. *****

6. Madden Sanker, Atlanta RCS

In a group loaded with absolute studs, Sanker shined brightest in Atlanta taking home MVP honors. The South Paulding four-star was everything expected of him stonewalling defensive tackles rep after rep with his technique and strength. An added bonus, he was fired up bringing some additional swagger to the camp. Being from the Peach State, when Sanker announced Michigan State, Arkansas, Louisville and Miami as official visit spots, leaving the Bulldogs off the list caught the recruiting world’s attention. Worth mentioning Sanker destroyed four- and three-star defenders in Atlanta wearing Louisville socks. *****

7. Paris Patterson, Indianapolis RCS

Every analyst and coach on site at the RCS Indianapolis camp walked away wondering how the four-star OG from East St. Louis (IL) didn't have an offer list that included all of the national powers. That is how impressive Patterson truly was on the day and if it weren't for his high school teammate Miles McVay, Patteron would have easily walked away with OL MVP honors on the day. Patterson is a competitor that plays through the whistle every snap and moves incredibly well at his size. His recruitment should pick-up this college camp season and if it does not, some team will be getting a huge steal. *****

8. Jamall Franklin, New Orleans RCS

Franklin was not on my list of prospects I planned to focus on heading into the RCS New Orleans camp, but that didn't stop him from making a huge impression due to his spectacular play. Franklin was downright dominant during one-on-one's and presented a huge challenge for even the best defensive lineman in attendance. While his recruitment has picked up since, I was flabbergasted when I found out that he only had one Power Five offer at the time of the camp. Franklin has major upside and is another player that some team will be getting a steal with come signing day. *****

9. Joshua Miller, Charlotte RCS

Evaluating thousands of kids at camps, it is really easy with offensive linemen to tell who has been receiving great positional training. In Charlotte, Miller’s individual work on his game away from the Friday night lights shined bright. From the start as the big guys were going through their drills to prepare for the showdowns, Miller was on point with his bend, footwork and hand placement. The three-star gave the Penn State coaching staff an early Christmas gift verbally committing on Dec. 20. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT NITTANY NATION *****

10. Bradyn Joiner, Atlanta RCS