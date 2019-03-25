CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Prospects that earned their stripes in Dallas | Five teams that should be pleased COPPELL, Tex. -- The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas in North Texas is in the books. After evaluating the talent on hand in the Dallas area on Sunday, here are the Spiegelman Awards.

THE ADONIS

Jalen Kimber

Kimber’s first rep in one-on-ones turned into an interception and he didn’t miss a beat from there. The highly sought-after cornerback measured in at 6-foot and 170 pounds with 35-inch arms, and he used every inch to slow down wide receivers the entirety of the camp. Kimber is physical, moves exceptionally well laterally and makes athletic plays on the ball. Even though he aggravated an injury later on in the day, there’s no doubt he drew the attention of opposing quarterbacks all afternoon en route to punching his pass to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.

THE ALL-HANDS TEAM

Davon Graham II

There was no shortage of wide receiver talent in North Texas, but Jackson and Graham stole the show. Jackson is a big, physical wide receiver who made a handful of difficult grabs in traffic time time and again. He looks the part of a possession receiver with some vertical ability. The vertical game is Graham’s forte. The Oklahoma verbal worked out at receiver and came up with huge plays downfield -- even when it didn’t seem possible.

MR. LOCKDOWN

Lorando Johnson

All eyes were on Johnson, who showed up motivated to show the analysts he’s better than his No. 116 spot in the Rivals250. Johnson possesses elite speed and can move equally as fast laterally. He shadowed the top receivers well all day and made a handful of big break-ups in the air.

THE BULL MARKET

Keithian Alexander

The top defensive lineman was none other than “Big Bear” Alexander, a soon-to-be sophomore defensive tackle who used his brute force to push back interior linemen in one-on-ones. Alexander is young and will need to refine his technique, but one thing you cannot teach is motor -- and he possesses plenty of that. He was our position MVP for the day and a prospect that’s certainly in a class of his own for 2022.

THE ENFORCER

Tommy Brockermeyer

The Texas legacy is a surefire top-10 prospect in the Lone Star State for 2021 and continued to build on his reputation. Brockermeyer saw snaps at left tackle and left guard, and handled a bevy of different type of pass-rushers on the day. He faced Prince Dorbah, a wide-9 rusher; powerful strong-side ends and a few tackles, and Brockermeyer held his own. He flashes all the signs of a dominant left tackle.

LUNCH PAIL

Sticking along the offensive line, it was hard not to be impressed by Anderson, who was also in the discussion for the positional MVP. Anderson worked out at left guard and right tackle, and he has the athleticism to play either spot. He’s got nimble feet and an aggressive nature, and he was absolutely terrific during our showcase. Anderson has a ton of upside and he made that very clear on Sunday.

NEXT ONE UP

It’s pretty obvious that the best athlete on the field was Davis, a class of 2021 wide receiver who boasts offers from LSU, Texas and Oklahoma State, and seems poised to add about 30 or so more before he’s a senior. Davis was electric in cat-and-mouse drills and celebrated with backflips after the fact. That crisp route-running and strong hands reared itself in one-on-ones as he cemented himself as one of the more dangerous after-the-catch players in the state.

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

Dorbah is going to play on Saturdays because of his unique combination of size and quickness. He’s a defensive end by trade, but I expect him to stand up and get after quarterbacks in due time. Dorbah is a skilled, intelligent edge-rusher, who showcased his array of moves to give even the best offensive tackles headaches on Sunday. He has a chance to ascend in the rankings as defensive coordinators put him in a spot to wreak havoc.

ROCKET ARM

There was a lot of talent at the quarterback position in Sunday’s camp, with Ken Seals winning the positional MVP honor, but Nussmeier showed off one of the best arms of anyone. The son of Dallas Cowboys coach and former Florida offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Garrett brings a very high football IQ to the position. He moves exceptionally well and can sling it with accuracy on the run. In the pocket, he delivered accurate passes with some zip on the ball. North Carolina, LSU and Vanderbilt have offered, and more are likely to follow.

READY FOR PRIMETIME

We could not leave Sanders off this list. His father, Deion Sanders, is arguably the best defensive back in NFL history. His brother, Shilo, recently signed with South Carolina, but Shedeur is bucking the trend and playing on offense. He was listed as an athlete in the Rivals.com database, but he cemented the fact that he’s a quarterback in Sunday’s showcase. Sanders has a powerful arm and can put the ball anywhere. He was able to drop back and throw it very well from the pocket, and his DNA suggests he can also make a ton of plays when he’s out in space, too.

MR. CLEAN

In a loaded crop of quarterbacks in Dallas, one dual-threat who deserved recognition was Lewis. The Melissa passer is our Mr. Clean, largely because he was so smooth and so precise all afternoon. Lewis has impressive size, a fluid throwing motion and spot-on accuracy. Without acknowledging his ability to move in and out of the pocket, Lewis was one of the more reliable passers at camp with his stock on the rise. Colorado, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Missouri and TCU are all after Lewis.

