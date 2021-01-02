Rivals.com - Recruits react to Texas' dismissal of Herman, hire of Sarkisian

There was big news at Texas on Saturday as Tom Herman was fired after four seasons and then quickly Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired as the Longhorns’ next coach. Here are some early reactions from top 2022 prospects:

"I kind of figured that move was inevitable. I understand that this is a business first and you have to produce to keep a job. Heck, if I’m not producing on the field I won’t be playing, same rules apply."

“When I heard this I was shocked because I didn’t think they were going to really fire him this year. And I’ve never really paid attention to Steve Sarkistian but I’ll love to get to know him.”

“It kind of hit me unexpectedly but we all know coach Herman was struggling at some points but I didn’t think they were going to fire him. Coach Herman is a great person and it kind of hurts to see him go. I didn’t think they were gone fire him this soon.”

“My thoughts on coach Herman getting fired is it's shocking to me. I didn’t expect that.”



“I learned after last year coaches move a lot so I'm just sitting back looking at how things play out.”



“I really liked my relationship with coach Herman at UT, I wish him the best. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with the new head coach over the offseason and looking forward to getting on campus after the dead period ends.”



“Was honestly a little surprised but some things have to happen. Excited to see if they end up getting coach Sarkisian for sure. I’m not super sure where I lay on it so definitely going to sit on it for a while and be patient but pretty sweet.”



“I really liked coach Herman and how he treated me. We haven’t seen each other in over a year but I’m really blessed he gave me a chance and offered me early on. With that being my second offer and has never gotten away from me and they’ve always been in my top three. With this new coaching change I really don’t know how I’m going to manage as I have not committed yet but I hope to get to know coach Sarkisian and build a relationship with him along with a new era at Texas.”

“It doesn’t change anything in my recruitment but sad case for Herman and congrats to Sarkisian.”

“It’s crazy how the football world works. It’s no love lost with Texas. I wish the best for coach Herman and coach Sarkisian.”

“My family and I built a good relationship with coach Herman so it was rough watching him have to leave. But hopefully with whoever they hire Texas finds a way to a Big 12 championship.”

“I was surprised especially after all that young talent played so well in the bowl game, but if they get the Alabama OC that would be a good hire because he’s been putting up points.”

“This news will for sure have an impact on my recruitment. It definitely changes my perspective on UT and being my relationship is so good with Sark it’ll be interesting to see what happens going forward.”