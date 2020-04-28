Recruiting Snapshot: Florida Gators
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and up next is No. 2 Florida.
FLORIDA GATORS
Current rank: No. 2
Number of commits: 13
Top commits: Five-star DE Tyreak Sapp (No. 12), four-star ATH Daejon Reynolds (No. 120), four-star WR Trevonte Rucker (No. 126).
Top targets: Five-star DL Maason Smith (No. 6), four-star WR Mario Williams (No. 16), four-star DL Leonard Taylor (No. 115).
LOCAL REACTION
"The Gators have already filled several needs in their third-ranked 2021 recruiting class, especially at tight end and quarterback, but are trending for a flurry of uncommitted targets as well. Defensive line targets Bryce Langston, Taylor and Desmond Watson are considered Florida leans at this time, while WR Marcus Burke is one to monitor as well.” – Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"Florida has put an emphasis on recruiting an absolutely loaded Miami Palmetto High School team. The Gators already have a commitment from wide receiver Brashard Smith and are attempting to add teammates Corey Collier (DB), Jason Marshall (DB) and Taylor (DL), all of whom are ranked four stars or higher. The situation is one to monitor, as Florida may well land two out of three.” – Rob Cassidy, Southeast recruiting analyst