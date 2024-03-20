CHICAGO – Pylon’s 7-on-7 series continued this weekend in Chicago and several of the Midwest’s top 7-on-7 teams were in attendance for the tournament. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has the latest recruiting news on many of the big names there.

Advertisement

Taylor has some critical visits coming up this spring to Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The elite route-runner will be making return official visits to Georgia and Ohio State, as those two programs might be out in front right now. But I am not discounting the relationship with coach Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy at Michigan. *****

After seeing Farrell compete in person, he is certainly on my list as a rising prospect. He’s more of an inline tight end or h-back type of player but he’s powerful and good in space. He’s solid with his commitment to North Carolina and likes its history of tight end usage. Other schools are still contacting him including Vanderbilt, so North Carolina will need to fight to keep him. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM *****

Gumino was one of the more consistent passers at the event over the weekend. He showed the quick release and accuracy that produced 2,488 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions as a junior. Ball State is pushing hard for him right now. However, Auburn, Michigan State and others want to see him throw in person this spring/summer. Gumino could see his recruitment take off as the QB boards shuffle around the country. *****