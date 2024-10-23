Recruiting Rumor Mill: Activity picking up with signing day six weeks away

So much information is flowing in this week that a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed. Here is the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.



Alston had an “incredible day” at Illinois over the weekend and loved seeing how the Illini play on both sides of the ball as the 2027 four-star cornerback from Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson works through his early recruitment. Illinois is going to play a factor in his recruitment - especially if the wins keep coming - as Alabama and Clemson have started to reach out and then Indiana and Ohio State stopped by the school recently.

An early Tennessee commitment, Arnoux backed off that pledge and picked USC at the Rivals Five-Star over the summer. That has not stopped Arnoux from taking other visits this fall and for other top programs to make a run at him. The 2026 four-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., will be at Miami this weekend as the Hurricanes have made him a top priority along with Auburn, Colorado and Florida State.

Carter’s weekend visit to Tennessee was “amazing” and the coaching staff told him to stay focused and he’ll be playing in Knoxville one day. That was a big message for the 2026 high three-star linebacker from Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County as the Volunteers, Michigan, Ole Miss and Wake Forest round out his favorites.



Cherry’s visit to Indiana over the weekend was the “real deal” as the 2026 three-star defensive end from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove loved the “electric” football team and atmosphere in Bloomington, definitely a new feeling there. The Hoosiers are definitely impressing Cherry but he’s still looking hard at Louisville, Washington, Minnesota and others.



Colton has taken numerous visits through the football season and he enjoys each trip - including a stop at Tennessee over the weekend - but the 2026 four-star safety from Newnan, Ga., remains happily committed to South Carolina. Colton said Knoxville was “lit” and “just great in all” but the word is that Colton is still locked in with the Gamecocks.

No leaders have emerged this early for the 2027 four-star cornerback from Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge but his weekend visit to Tennessee was memorable and could set the track for his recruitment. More than a dozen schools have already offered and while Dobson is in the very early stages, the Vols will be a team to watch after this visit.

Even more important than the outcome of the game, Edwards’ experience at Texas was unbelievable over the weekend seeing the players and coaches on the field, turning around and seeing the fans fill the stadium and envisioning himself playing for the Longhorns. The Texas coaches told Edwards they’d be “proud” to coach him especially with his ability to run the ball as the Longhorns have an edge with Nebraska, Arkansas, SMU, Georgia, TCU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Tennessee involved with the 2026 four-star RB from Carthage, Texas.

The top list for Evers has been evolving and changing as relationships have changed in the last few months. If there was a top group, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, SMU, Oregon, Penn State and Missouri - along with Michigan and Stanford right there - are making the biggest impression for the 2026 four-star OT from Flower Mound, Texas.

Tennessee position coach Willie Martinez told Gibson’s dad after the Vols beat Alabama on Saturday that Gibson was a “need” in the program as the 2026 four-star cornerback from Gadsden (Ala.) Gadsden City had a phenomenal time in Knoxville. Gibson loved the energy of the players and coaches and how they fed off the fans as Tennessee, Miami and Oregon stand out most. He will be back in town for the Kentucky game in a few weeks.

Many others including Ohio State, Kentucky, Clemson, possibly Georgia will be involved with the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace but his visit to Texas made a huge impact on him over the weekend. Guthrie was “blown away” with everything in Austin, loved the coaching staff and a return trip to Austin in the next couple months is definitely in the cards.

The Tennessee coaches made it clear to the 2026 three-star athlete from Roanoke (Va.) North Cross that he’s heavily wanted in Knoxville and that definitely made a major impact as did the outstanding atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is definitely a major player in his recruitment with Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Pitt and Virginia Tech.

When the 2026 three-star safety from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth visited Tennessee in the spring everyone was talking about “Beat Bama” and it was a focus heading into last weekend as the Vols did just that in a 24-17 decision over the Crimson Tide. Seeing the team stick together reminded Hopkins of his team at Ensworth and that’s why the Vols are so high in his recruitment along with Auburn, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati.

Howard went to Tennessee as a Mississippi State commit and only a few days later the high three-star linebacker from Bartlett, Tenn., backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs. Howard, who was once committed to Vanderbilt as well, has the Commodores and the Volunteers as his two top teams along with Ole Miss and Memphis in the loop. It sure sounds like Tennessee has jumped way up in his thinking.

Despite the loss to Georgia, King loved his trip to Texas over the weekend as the Longhorns remain a top contender in his recruitment and could have moved even higher after this trip. The 2026 three-star cornerback from Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial definitely loves Texas with Oregon, Nebraska, Arkansas, SMU, Baylor and Texas A&M all involved.

The four-star Miami cornerback commit from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker had an excellent visit to Tennessee over the weekend where it was made clear to him that the Vols are going to keep recruiting him hard despite his pledge. Merritt loved the “open arms” of the coaching staff and there is a hint that the Vols are definitely making a play for him.

Offers are flooding in quickly for the 2027 defensive tackle from Bessemer (Ala.) Hueytown but two are right at the top. Alabama and Tennessee have made the biggest impression on Moore so far and his trip to Knoxville last weekend couldn’t have been better-timed as he talked with numerous coaches who are already making him a priority and he was on the field and in the locker room after the game.

It’s still a long list for the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge with Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, SMU, Florida, USC, LSU and Tennessee leading the way but even in a loss the Longhorns could have moved up after last weekend. Ojo loved watching a big college football game with a great environment and it was made clear to him he’s always welcome there as the Longhorns stay in that top fray.

Texas and Texas A&M could be battling it out for Okpala - a classic in-state battle - but there are definitely others involved including Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma. That’s the top group for the 2026 four-star linebacker from Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek who was in Austin over the weekend as the coaching staff pushed how well he fit their system and the team.

Osborne had only a quick chat with the Texas coaches but he loved the hype around the game last weekend and was really impressed by the atmosphere. The Longhorns are definitely one of the top programs for the 2026 four-star running back from Forney, Texas but Michigan is pushing very hard along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida State.

More than a dozen offers have come in for the 2026 high three-star linebacker from Pike Road, Ala., but Tennessee has his attention the most. The Volunteers moved right to the top after he was in Knoxville over the weekend for Tennessee’s big win over Alabama and he found it to be “a place I definitely would love to play at.”

The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Brandon (S.D.) Brandon Valley canceled his Kansas State visit this weekend and will head to Alabama instead as the Crimson Tide have definitely emerged as an intriguing contender in his recruitment. Parliament was at Iowa State last weekend and had a great talk with position coach Ryan Clanton as the Cyclones, Iowa, Nebraska and others remain involved.

Tennessee, Ole Miss and then Kentucky have been the three early standouts for the 2027 four-star athlete from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North but after visiting Indiana over the weekend the in-state Hoosiers are making a big play here. Sales felt like he was “around family” in Bloomington and Indiana’s success this season has him focused on that program more.