MORE RCS NEW ORLEANS: Spiegelman Awards | Prospects that earned their stripes | Five teams that should be pleased | Sideline thoughts HARVEY, La. — One of the primary reasons why LSU tabbed Ed Orgeron as head coach was his ability to recruit, and more specifically, ensure that the top talent in Louisiana stays in Louisiana. LSU has improved in that category each year under Orgeron. The Tigers’ 2019 class featured eight of the top-10 prospects from Louisiana. At Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in New Orleans, we asked some of top recruits their thoughts on LSU, the Tigers’ rise in the SEC and the other programs making a push in The Boot.

Which program outside of LSU recruits Louisiana the best?

Sedrick Van Pran: “Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia really do a great job coming in Louisiana and recruiting guys.” Shamar Smith: “A lot of SEC schools come in here and do well. Alabama, Georgia, A&M and some others. Also, Oklahoma and TCU do, too.” Joel Williams: “Tennessee and Texas A&M are doing really well right now. There are a lot of SEC schools doing a good job.” Tariq Jones: “Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss are the ones to me.” Jamie Vance: “Probably coach (Jabbar) Juluke at Louisiana-Lafayette. Juluke has a lot of connections with everyone down here in New Orleans.” Jaquelin Roy: “Probably coach (Mike) Elko and Texas A&M. They treat me like family every time I come down. He’s real with me and tells me how it is.” CamRon Jackson: “Coach Brian Baker at Mississippi State. They treat me like family and they talk to me about academics, keeping my grades up and how to be a better person.” Donovan Johnson: “Coach Frank (Wilson) at UTSA. He recruited Kelin (Burrle) and that’s why Kelin committed over there.” Major Burns: “Coach (Bradley Dale) Peveto. Coach Pev is an honest guy who shows a lot of love and has great character.” Ashaad Clayton: “Kansas. Coach Les Miles talks to me every chance he can. Also, coach Peveto from Texas A&M. Those two are gonna talk to me every chance they get.”

What is the key for LSU to overtake Alabama in the SEC West?

Van Pran: “The offense has to get better. They really need top offensive and defensive linemen there to get to the top.” Smith: “They have to recruit earlier. They need to get guys locked in earlier and find their top guys before Alabama does.” Williams: “LSU has more talent than Alabama, so they just have to make less mistakes. They have to put it all together.” Edwin White: “They need to improve the offense. They have always been able to hang with Alabama on defense, so it is about their offense.” Jones: “This is a tough one. I believe they can do it, but they have to improve their offense.” Vance: “They've got to do better on the offensive side of the ball.” Roy: “Just play harder, get coached well and play to their full potential throughout the game.” Jackson: “They’ve got to come out and play hard and play 110-percent on offense and defense.” Johnson: “They got to recruit. They got to recruit everything, especially on the offensive line. They got nice defensive backs that they produce every year, but they need to recruit better offensive linemen and a quarterback.” Burns: “LSU just has to work hard, grind and have the mindset of greatness like Alabama does.” Moore: “LSU just has to ball out, get more recruits like how they did in the 2019 class and they should do it.”

How do you see LSU finishing the 2019 season?