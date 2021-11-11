Raymond Cottrell commits to Georgia, flips from Florida

2023 Wide Receiver Raymond Cottrell has been committed to the Florida Gators since June 30, 2021. Cottrell is no longer committed to the Gators as he has flipped his commitment to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Cottrell is a four-star receiver out of Milton, Florida. Cottrell’s production in his junior season has skyrocketed. Coming into the season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout had 634 receiving in his career on 51 receptions. In the 2021 season alone, Cottrell has 63 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to that, Cottrell has shown versatility in his playmaking abilities racking up 311 rushing yards on 55 carries with another seven touchdowns. Finally, Cottrell has completed nine of ten pass attempts for his Milton squad, with two of those completions resulting in touchdowns. Needless to say, Raymond Cottrell can do a little bit of everything.

Cottrell joins fellow four-star Sunshine State wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey in Georgia’s Class of 2023 commitments. Overall Cottrell seventh commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2023. Cottrell is the sixth four-star in the class and bolsters Georgia’s efforts to keep pace with Oklahoma and Notre Dame early on in the battle for the number one ranked class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

ANALYSIS

For a bigger framed receiver, Cottrell is very good at the top of his routes and does a good job creating separation on intermediate patterns. Cottrell does a good job catching the ball away from his body and displays both elusiveness and physicality after the catch. The addition of Cottrell to the aforementioned Sorey and also longtime commit and hybrid tight end Pearce Spurlin give Georgia one of the most potent pass-catching trios in the country in the Class of 2023.

Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton hosted Cottrell in Athens this summer for the recruiting scavenger hunt. As is the nature of this Georgia staff, Georgia stayed in contact with Cottrell even after his commitment to Florida. Georgia continues to pile up victories in the rivalry versus Florida both on and off the field in one of the more turbulent times in the history of Florida Gators football.



