Texas A&M lands legacy recruit, keeps four-star WR Michael Brown in-state

Texas A&M runs in Michael Brown's family.

After another visit back to The Station, the legacy four-star recruit made it official. Brown committed to the Aggies.

Texas A&M won out early over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas, among others, for Brown, the No. 35-rated WR in the Rivals250 from out of Houston (Texas) Legacy.

"This decision wasn't just about football; it was about faith. I was learning on God throughout the process, praying for clarity and trusting me that he'd lead me in the right direction," Brown told Rivals. "I'm confident I know I'm walking in with purpose -- not pressure. Texas A&M is the place he placed in my heart."

"I've been around A&M my whole life and being an Aggie is a part of who I am. I've seen what it takes up close -- and I have models of it in my own home," he continued, referring to his father, former Aggies LB Reggie Brown. "The values, the pride, the standard -- those are things that have always resonated with me. It's not new to me; it's in me. I'm ready to carry on the tradition and leave my own mark."