Texas A&M lands legacy recruit, keeps four-star WR Michael Brown in-state

Texas A&M runs in Michael Brown's family.
After another visit back to The Station, the legacy four-star recruit made it official. Brown committed to the Aggies.
Texas A&M won out early over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas, among others, for Brown, the No. 35-rated WR in the Rivals250 from out of Houston (Texas) Legacy.
"This decision wasn't just about football; it was about faith. I was learning on God throughout the process, praying for clarity and trusting me that he'd lead me in the right direction," Brown told Rivals. "I'm confident I know I'm walking in with purpose -- not pressure. Texas A&M is the place he placed in my heart."
"I've been around A&M my whole life and being an Aggie is a part of who I am. I've seen what it takes up close -- and I have models of it in my own home," he continued, referring to his father, former Aggies LB Reggie Brown. "The values, the pride, the standard -- those are things that have always resonated with me. It's not new to me; it's in me. I'm ready to carry on the tradition and leave my own mark."
Brown is no stranger to College Station -- and has visited countless occasions given his family ties to the Aggies' football program.
Texas A&M has been the team to beat for the long haul in the recruitment.
"A&M felt like home -- the moment I stepped on campus, I saw the vision of where the program is going and I saw myself being a part of it," the four-star WR explained. "I believe I can make an impact and I'm excited to grow on and off the field, and I know Coach (Holmon) Wiggins can help me reach my full potential and get me to the next level."
The four-star WR was back on campus for multiple games in Kyle Field last fall and again for junior day at the turn of the new year. Brown was back visiting the team as they opened up spring practices this week before pushing forward with his verbal commitment.
Brown is scheduled to be back on campus on June 20-22 for his official visit.
"Coach Wiggins didn't just recruit me -- he studied me. When he broke down my film and showed me exactly how I'd fit into A&M's scheme, and I knew it was real," he explained. "His attention to detail, his experience, and the way he develops talent -- that's what sets him apart. I'm excited to be in his receiver room and to be coached by someone who truly knows how to elevate my game."