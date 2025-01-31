Predicting where the top uncommitted OL in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

Jackson Cantwell

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and making a prediction on where they sign. We move to the offensive line.

Advertisement

The list remains long for the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 as every top program in the country is coming for the five-star offensive tackle whose parents were both Olympians. The Nixa, Mo., standout shined at the recent Under Armour Game even though he was a year younger than most on the field. Oregon has the edge right now but Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and many others remain involved. Alabama and Ohio State stopped by his school this week. The Ducks could be the team to beat though since Cantwell and his family love that coach Dan Lanning is from Missouri (talk about lucky) and started as a high school coach in the state. Lots of things could still change but there is the Lanning connection, the way that Oregon develops offensive linemen and an elite track program in Eugene, along with so many other qualities that draw people to the Pacific Northwest. Prediction: Oregon

Immanuel Iheanacho

Much like Cantwell – another dominant, massive five-star offensive tackle – Oregon is going to play a huge role in Iheanacho’s recruitment and he said as much recently at the Under Armour Game. That’s where he said the Ducks have the edge in his recruitment but it’s still early and many others are involved. The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout also had a great visit to Penn State during the season – not good, great – and that could play a major influence in his thinking. Georgia is also right there as well and pushing hard, plus it’s hard to say no to coach Kirby Smart and his staff. Tennessee and many others are in the mix, too. To think Oregon could pull Cantwell and Iheanacho is a little unfathomable because both will want to play left tackle – the primo position – in college. But the Ducks do look very strong for both and somebody else is going to have to beat them out. Prediction: Oregon

Lamar Brown

There are going to be elite programs across the country attempting to get Brown since he’s such a talented prospect who could be phenomenal either on the offensive or defensive line. But when push comes to shove this could be a battle between LSU and Texas A&M. Here’s the rub: Brown goes to high school at Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab which is right on LSU’s campus. That comfortability and familiarity might just be too much to pass up come National Signing Day but Brown has also had every opportunity to make an early commitment and hasn’t. The high four-star has also said after visiting Texas A&M that the Aggies are the team to beat and for now we’re going to take his word for it. A&M has the edge but LSU won’t give up. Prediction: Texas A&M

Felix Ojo

For a long time, Ojo said Ole Miss and Michigan were the two front-runners in his recruitment but that has dramatically changed as Texas has now emerged as the program to beat. The four-star offensive tackle from Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge looked great at the Navy All-American Bowl in recent weeks. He was back in Austin over the weekend and has also scheduled his official visit to Texas for June as the Longhorns seem to be stretching out their lead. Ole Miss, Michigan and many others remain involved and new offers are coming in every day but Texas is out front – and that might not change. Prediction: Texas

John Turntine III (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)