Dan Mullen, UNLV land shifty WR Peyton Zachary

Although he admits the top programs courting him continue to "apply pressure," Peyton Zachary has been ready to come off the board.
The Carrollton (Ga.) High School standout, the single-season record holder for receptions at that storied program, went public with his commitment to UNLV on Friday afternoon anyway.
"It's UNLV!" Zachary told Rivals. "Of course Dan Mullen is a big reason. For what he has done, he wins a lot, plus the relationship we've built. I really connected with him on my visits up there so I feel really comfortable with this decision.
"I told them and he was just excited to have me. We are excited about it."
The rising-senior recruit spent time in Las Vegas with Mullen and company in January and the Rebels built up its lead from there.
"I went there for junior day," he said. "It was amazing, I liked it, especially the environment on the strip. It was cool with the family, we talked and everything and went to meetings.
"As soon as I stepped foot there it felt like home."
The first offensive commitment for UNLV in the class of 2026, Zachary brings versatility and production to the table. Over his three-year varsity career at CHS and elsewhere, he has registered 172 catches for 2,577 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense alone.
Mullen's staff sees more of the same at the next level.
"They see me being out in space in their spread offense and getting to work," Zachary said. "Also kick return, punt return...
"They said they're gonna pass the ball so that's what I like to hear."
Touring campus and the surrounding area with his family last month, there was also a rapport built with assistant coaches under Mullen at his future program.
"I went to the basketball game and talked to all the coaches," he said. "It felt like home to me."
Zachary initially announced a top group of Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Pitt and Indiana in addition to UNLV on February 26.