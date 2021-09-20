 Rivals.com - Power Five Power Rankings: Week 3
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 06:40:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Power Five Power Rankings: Week 3

Bryce Young
Bryce Young (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.


*****

THE FARRELL AWARDS: Surprising performances across the country in Week 3

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. SEC

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Florida

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Kentucky

7. Arkansas

8. Auburn

9. LSU

10. Missouri

11. Mississippi State

12. Tennessee

13. South Carolina

14. Vanderbilt

*****  

2. BIG TEN

1. Penn State

2. Iowa

3. Michigan State

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Maryland

7. Wisconsin

8. Rutgers

9. Indiana

10. Purdue

11. Minnesota

12. Illinois

13. Nebraska

14. Northwestern

*****  

3. BIG 12

1. Oklahoma

2. Kansas State

3. TCU

4. Texas

5. Iowa State

6. West Virginia

7. Texas Tech

8. Baylor

9. Oklahoma State

10. Kansas

*****  

4. ACC

1. Clemson

2. Boston College

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia Tech

5. NC State

6. Virginia

7. Wake Forest

8. Miami

9. Pitt

10. Louisville

11. Duke

12. Syracuse

13. Georgia Tech

14. Florida State

*****

5. PAC-12

1. Oregon

2. Stanford

3. USC

4. UCLA

5. Arizona State

6. Colorado

7. Utah

8. Oregon State

9. Washington State

10. Washington

11. Cal

12. Arizona

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}