Rivals.com

This weekend’s matchup between Penn State and Minnesota is the biggest matchup in the Big Ten so far this season. Two undefeated teams that got to this point in very different ways. How were the two teams built? What are their strengths and how did they get that way? Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman and Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt break it down.

James Franklin and his staff have been building this team for years and it seems like it’s all coming together at the right time. As good as quarterback Trace McSorley was for the Nittany Lions, Sean Clifford is on track to have a better year than McSorley did.

A big part of that is explosive wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Much has been made of Hamler's relationship with Clifford going back to the Rivals Camps and that has obviously paid huge dividends on the field. Hamler is considered one of the premier big play threats in the game and Penn State worked hard to hold onto his commitment during his senior season. After his junior year at Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s, Hamler transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but tore his ACL, preventing him from being a major contributor in his final year of high school. Clifford’s relationship with Hamler helped keep him in the fold.



Hamler isn’t the only offensive playmaker that keeps this Penn State offense humming. Perhaps the best tight end in the country, Patrick Freiermuth is a matchup nightmare for defenses and the Penn State staff has done a great job taking advantage of what he brings to the field. A stable of four running backs keep the Penn State offense on track. Freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have been relied upon to keep the Nittany Lions ahead of the chains, and redshirt sophomore Journey Brown and sophomore Ricky Slade can be counted on to produce at a high level.

Everything on Penn State’s defense starts with the front seven. The defensive linemen and linebackers are so fast and physical that they completely outmatch the opposition. All-American linebacker Micah Parsons almost didn’t end up at Penn State. He committed to the Nittany Lions in the winter of his sophomore season but, after famously naming his new dog Brutus, decommitted in April of his junior year before again committing to Penn State in December of his senior year.



A seemingly endless arsenal of edge players, like Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney, Cam Brown, and Jayson Oweh, have been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Gross-Matos, Toney, and Brown were shoe-ins for Penn State almost from the start of their recruitments but Oweh took a hard look at Ohio State and a few other teams.



All of these players (with the exception of Cain) hail from Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New England, Maryland, or Virginia. Franklin and his staff has a strong hold on this region of the country and almost have their pick of the litter. Consistently signing top players from the talented nearby states has helped and should continue to help the Nittany Lions compete for Big Ten Championships.