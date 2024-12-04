Ole Miss lands four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins

Winston Watkins told everyone who would listen his plan.

After a pair of early verbal commitments, one to Texas A&M and the other to Colorado, the Venice (Fla.) High School star was set on holding off on his next -- and final -- decision until it could be made official on National Signing Day.

Wednesday marked the day for the class of 2025 and Watkins followed through with the decision to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Lane Kiffin has likened the newest commitment to Elijah Moore and now Watkins gets to play for the offensive-minded coach.

"He's definitely a genius," Watkins told Rivals previously. "I see all the amazing plays they run, it's pretty good. Elijah Moore was a baller there and they feel like I have the same size and skill-set, that's a compliment to me.

"Kiffin definitely wants to win."

