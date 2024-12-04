Ole Miss lands four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins

Winston Watkins told everyone who would listen his plan.
After a pair of early verbal commitments, one to Texas A&M and the other to Colorado, the Venice (Fla.) High School star was set on holding off on his next -- and final -- decision until it could be made official on National Signing Day.
Wednesday marked the day for the class of 2025 and Watkins followed through with the decision to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Lane Kiffin has likened the newest commitment to Elijah Moore and now Watkins gets to play for the offensive-minded coach.
"He's definitely a genius," Watkins told Rivals previously. "I see all the amazing plays they run, it's pretty good. Elijah Moore was a baller there and they feel like I have the same size and skill-set, that's a compliment to me.
"Kiffin definitely wants to win."
What Watkins brings to Oxford
The newest Rebel commitment is one of the most polished wide receiver recruits in a cycle known for top-tier talent and depth at the position. The Elijah Moore comparison is spot on, as Watkins works best in the slot where he has space to work a defender's hips before breaking to the catch point. He is sure-handed, tough and physical from there on out, providing a reliable target for his quarterbacks.
Watkins has great overall route-running ability from the inside or our, which pairs well with good pound-for-pound strength, another plus trait for the Ole Miss commitment. He is simply a leverage-winning machine against man or zone coverage, with a better catch radius than one would think as well.
Throw in a chip on his shoulder, a frame that can carry some bulk and the confidence that comes from Sunshine State recruits at the position, and Watkins should see the field plenty early on in college.