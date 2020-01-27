The Late Signing Period is becoming less eventful every year since the advent of the Early Signing Period in December, but most programs still have a few questions to answer heading into February. We go around the Big Ten Conference identifying each program's biggest question heading into next week.

ILLINOIS: Is Art Green the answer at safety?

Art Green

There are a few needs left on the board for Illinois going forward, but the most urgent is probably safety. A potential answer to that safety question is four-star JUCO defensive back Art Green. A former Tennessee commit, Green is scheduled to officially visit Illinois the weekend of Jan. 31. The Illini signed just 12 prospects in the Early Signing Period, so there are still several more needs left to address in February.

INDIANA: Who will emerge to address edge rusher needs?

Jalen Mayala (Rivals.com)

IOWA: Will cornerback be addressed in February?

Keylen Gulley

Like most programs in the conference, Iowa is sitting pretty after signing 20 prospects in the December period. It even received a bonus when Indiana grad transfer offensive tackle Coy Cronk chose the Hawkeyes earlier this month. One question, though, is whether commitment Keylen Gulley will sign in the late period. It appears likely, but if not Iowa may be looking for another cornerback.

MARYLAND: Is there an answer out there at quarterback?

Tyler Neville (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Both quarterback and tight end are major needs remaining for Mike Locksley's program. The Terrapins did not sign a prospect at either position in the December period, and are still looking to add prospects at both spots. Tight end seems more feasible for the Late Signing Period, as they recently offered and hosted two-star Harvard commit Tyler Neville. The answers at quarterback, however, are less apparent.

MICHIGAN: Do Wolverines have a late surprise up its sleeve?

James Pogorelc

There is not a strong expectation of additional signings in the 2020 class for Michigan after signing 23 in the December period. Jim Harbaugh's staff has shown some late interest in Virginia offensive tackle James Pogorelc, but the Wolverines are not considered the team to beat there. It is more likely that they add a player or two through the transfer portal this off-season, with immediate help at offensive tackle and defensive tackle the focus.

MICHIGAN STATE: Can the Spartans lock up Jordon Simmons?

Jordon Simmons (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Michigan State addressed most of its needs in December with a 19-man signing class. One commit who did not sign in the early period, though, was Georgia running back Jordon Simmons. The three-star was in East Lansing this past weekend, and unless something dramatically changed on that visit, expectations are he will sign with the Spartans next month and become one of their highest-rated prospects in the class.

MINNESOTA: Will Dylan Hillard-McGill sign in February?

Dylan Hillard-McGill

Minnesota signed a healthy roster of 24 prospects in December, but two of its commitments did not sign, one of which was Texas athlete Dylan Hillard-McGill. There may have been some academic questions Hillard-McGill needed to clear up before he signed, but it sounds like those have been answered and he is clear for February. Minnesota projects the three-star as a wide receiver in its offense.

NEBRASKA: How effectively will Scott Frost juggle scholarships?

Kris Draine (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nebraska was among the most active Big Ten teams on National Signing Day in December, and finished with 23 prospects signed. Scott Frost and his staff are still working on additional prospects for 2020, but the current projections have the Cornhuskers above 85 scholarships if no attrition happens. Attrition usually does happen, though, and wide receiver Kris Draine and defensive end Tonoa Togiai are among the targets for Nebraska in the late period.

NORTHWESTERN: Can the Wildcats steal Cameron Martinez?

Cameron Martinez (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Northwestern is all-in on Muskegon, Mich., four-star athlete Cameron Martinez after he did not sign with Ohio State in the Early Signing Period despite being committed to the Buckeyes since July. Northwestern hosted Martinez for an official visit last spring and has a need for a playmaking receiver. Martinez fits that bill perfectly, and when he opted not to sign last month there was renewed hope in Evanston.



OHIO STATE: Can the Buckeyes hold onto Cameron Martinez?

PENN STATE: How do Nittany Lions address their numbers crunch?

Penn State coach James Franklin (AP Photos)

Penn State signed 27 prospects in the Early Signing Period. While they can sign a few back to the previous class, recent estimates have the Nittany Lions above the 85 scholarship limit when the season starts next September. There will be no new additions in February for Penn State, though if some spots did free up with players transferring out, adding a playmaker at wide receiver through the transfer portal may not be out of the question.

PURDUE: Can the Boilermakers find immediate answers?

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm (Getty Images)

What Purdue needs are prospects who can play, or at least compete, right away at quarterback, linebacker and on the offensive line. The remaining crop of high school talent is not likely to be where Purdue is going to find those answers, so look for Jeff Brohm and his staff to be active in the transfer market this off-season. If Purdue does sign additional prospects in February, it would likely be in the defensive backfield.

RUTGERS: Can Greg Schiano bolster his lines?

Paris Shand (50) (Twitter)

Rutgers has three or four spots left with which to work. Its top need is probably offensive line, but there are not many feasible candidates in the high school or junior college ranks. It appears more likely coach Greg Schiano and his staff will try to meet that need through the transfer portal. There is also a need on the defensive line, and that could be addressed in the Late Signing Period with Connecticut defensive end Paris Shand.



WISCONSIN: Will the Badgers avoid late drama?

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)