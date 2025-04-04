in other news

Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five programs that should be pleased

Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five programs that should be pleased

Four-star edge defender Asharri Charles has four official visits scheduled for June.

 • Greg Smith
Ten players we're watching at OT7 Week 4

Ten players we're watching at OT7 Week 4

More inside on recruits expected to shine at OT7 Week 4

 • Sam Spiegelman
Ohio State continues lead for four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Ohio State continues lead for four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has had Ohio State and Oregon high on the list heading through this offseason.

 • Adam Gorney
Notre Dame leads for several blue-chippers, trending up with top targets

Notre Dame leads for several blue-chippers, trending up with top targets

More intel, reaction from a star-studded week of recruiting in South Bend inside

 • Sam Spiegelman
Three Predictions: Miami, spring games, Travis Hunter

Three Predictions: Miami, spring games, Travis Hunter

Four-star safety Jalyn Jones is ranked No. 84 in the 2027 Rivals250.

 • John Garcia Jr.

Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five programs that should be pleased

Published Apr 4, 2025
Notre Dame leads for several blue-chippers, trending up with top targets
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
