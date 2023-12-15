One of the most tracked recruitments in the class of 2024 has come to a close.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic offensive lineman ranked within the Rivals100 as the nation's top guard, has come off the board to Oklahoma.

Privately, the senior made the call during an in-home visit with Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh earlier this month. Publicly, he announced the news on Friday afternoon over finalists Miami, Oregon and UCF.

"Boomer Sooner," Pierre-Louis told Rivals. "Having good coaches around will help develop me and take me to the next level. Also, coach Bedenbaugh has a great record of producing offensive linemen and I want to be one of those big-time offensive linemen.

"Going into the SEC, too, that's the best type of ball. I feel you get more recognition in the SEC, going against those type of defensive linemen."