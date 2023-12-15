No. 1 offensive guard recruit Eddy Pierre-Louis commits to Oklahoma
One of the most tracked recruitments in the class of 2024 has come to a close.
Eddy Pierre-Louis, the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic offensive lineman ranked within the Rivals100 as the nation's top guard, has come off the board to Oklahoma.
Privately, the senior made the call during an in-home visit with Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh earlier this month. Publicly, he announced the news on Friday afternoon over finalists Miami, Oregon and UCF.
"Boomer Sooner," Pierre-Louis told Rivals. "Having good coaches around will help develop me and take me to the next level. Also, coach Bedenbaugh has a great record of producing offensive linemen and I want to be one of those big-time offensive linemen.
"Going into the SEC, too, that's the best type of ball. I feel you get more recognition in the SEC, going against those type of defensive linemen."
The newest Sooner took an official visit to OU, his childhood dream school, for the first time in June and the program began to surge for his services. The trip served as a confirmation of what he long thought, especially with loved ones exploring Norman alongside him.
"OU was the best fit for my family, for me, my mom and my sister," he said. "Coach (Brent) Venables will also help develop me into the type of young man that I want to be."
Pierre-Louis, who has experience up and down the offensive line, expects to work inside initially at the next level. He says the on-field fit is just as strong as the personnel fit on the coaching staff and beyond.
"They run my type of scheme, for real," he said. "They run RPOs and pulls, and I love to run and I feel I show that a lot on film. Also with me running track, I'm more able to go get those defenders."
Pierre-Louis becomes the second highest-ranked recruit in the Sooners class of 2024, behind defensive lineman and close friend David Stone. The program ranks in the top 10 nationally with just five days remaining until the Early Signing Period begins.
OU now holds the verbal commitment of five projected offensive linemen in the senior class.