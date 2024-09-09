Nine takeaways from seeing top Louisiana recruits in action

LOUISIANA -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on the sidelines for several marquee games featuring several of Louisiana's top recruits in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes. Included in that group are several blue-chippers, including players committed to Houston, Tulane and LSU. Here are nine takeaways from the live in-person evaluations:

Elite 2026 SAF Blaine Bradford (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com)

BLAINE BRADFORD SETS THE TONE FOR MONSTER JUNIOR SEASON

Injury derailed part of Blaine Bradford's sophomore campaign before the talented 2026 safety returned in time to make several pivotal plays to lift Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic to a state championship, including an interception. Bradford picked up right where he left off playing with a purpose. The No. 17 player in the Rivals250 in next year's cycle already enjoyed a compelling off-season testing out of the water at Ohio State camp (4.4-second 40) and playing at a high clip from the safety position at 6-foot=2 and 205 pounds. In his first action as a junior. the elite safety was all over the field. Bradford covered a ton of ground on the back end playing free and made his presence felt closing in on ball carriers from upfield in a hurry. Bradford punishes ball carriers and is outstanding making stops in the open field. Not only did he close in quickly to stop the run, Bradford is fluid in coverage and can quickly turn and run, as well as close in on passes underneath: Alabama Ohio State, LSU, Texas and Notre Dame round out the lead group for Bradford.

JABARI MACK CONTINUES TO TURN HEADS INTO THE FALL

Top -00 wide receiver Jabari Mack is off to a fast clip in his junior season at Destrehan (La.) High. The 6-foot, 190-pound pass-catcher is a menace working after the catch and in the middle of the field. Mack turned a handful of screens and in-breaking routes into chunk plays -- making those grabs in a torrential downpour -- including a 50-plus yard touchdown reception. He also operates well in shorter fields able to win contested catches and work in traffic. Mack's speed is also a weapon for getting over the top of defenses. Mack tested out of the water this off-season, including clocking a sub-4.4 40 time at LSU camp. His combination of speed, elusiveness and physicality were on display. Mack made the most of each reception. LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M are all in pursuit of the 2026 four-star WR.

LSU COMMIT JHASE THOMAS COMING TO HIS OWN AT SAFETY

Despite an early departure from the game due to injury, three-star LSU-committed SAF Jhase Thomas was outstanding working on both sides of the ball for Destrehan (La.) High. Thomas outpaced a host of defenders around the outside for a rushing touchdown and covered a ton of ground defending the run and patrolling from sideline to sideline in the process. Thomas made the transition from receiver to DB as an underclassman and is quickly catching on. The LSU commit caught the attention of several coaches over the spring and tested well this summer. The arrow continues to point up for Thomas.

2027 RB JAYDEN MILES MAKES A MARK IN HIS FIRST VARSITY START

The buzz around 2027 RB Jayden Miles has been building since last summer and the big blistering back was up to the challenge. at 6-foot-2 and 200-plus pounds, Miles runs downhill and is able to power forward and run through contact -- to the tune of almost 5 YPC. The sophomore from Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic is a load to bring with his physical running style, and he only got better as the game went on. Miles did much of his damage between tackles and is built to rattle inside. He's explosive and has a second gear and displayed as much turning and getting upfield for the game's decisive score. There is a lot we like about Miles' game already.

TWO UNDERCLASSMEN ON THE RADAR

After in-person evaluations, we've created new Rivals profiles for Baton Rouge (La.) Central defenders 2026 DE Scott Smith Jr. and 2027 SAF Marvin Joseph. Smith is an eye-catcher at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and was impactful generating pressure off the edge and also crashing in to slow down the run. Smith's length and natural power were on display for much of the game. Joseph worked primarily at safety and also saw some action out of the backfield and turned heads with his work on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot, 180-pounder flies to the football and is an instinctive defender. Joseph covered a ton of real estate on the back end of the Central defense and came downhill in a hurry. Last month, he was verified reaching a top speed of 19.13 mph. His coaches noted that Joseph is the kind of player that programs are built around, and played like one to open his sophomore year.

STOCK UP FOR TULANE LB COMMIT WARREN ROBERTS JR.

2025 Tulane linebacker commit Warren Roberts Jr. was phenomenal testing this off-season as he put himself on college radars. The three-star defender from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine had notable marks in several telling categories, including wingspan (78.7"), 40 (4.7 seconds), broad jump (114.4") and shuttle (4.44 seconds). As a hybrid defender, Roberts lined up in a two-point off the edge for St. Aug and caused havoc repeatedly at or behind the line of scrimmage. Playing in a different role than he will for the Wave, Roberts still broke loose for several plays with his speed and power to apply pressure both off the edge end and inside. Roberts' speed was on display pressuring the quarterback, and it's easy to project how it'll translate to an off-ball linebacker in the Green Wave's defense. He's a stock-up candidate as a senior.



INTRODUCING 2027 WR RAY'QUAN WILLIAMS, MIGUEL WILEY

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine is filled with young talent and there is an expectation that several Power 4 prospects are going to surface from this squad. Two impact 2027 wide receivers putting themselves on the radar are Ray'Quan Williams and Miguel Whitley. Williams is a ball-winner and was able to break free for multiple touchdowns in his sophomore debut. Williams has speed to take the top off of opposing defenses and plus-ball skills. Williams is able to get open with ease and has a second gear if he finds daylight. Whitley is a bit of an eye-catcher at 6-foot-plus as a 2027 WR. He was able to work in the middle of the field and play in traffic, as well as make a difference after the catch. He's sure-handed and plays tough. Williams and Whitley are two 2027 WR we're going to be hearing about for the next few years as he jumps onto more college radars before too long.

LSU COMMIT JAKAI ANDERSON CONTINUES TO ASCEND

After a really strong showing in camp settings each of the past two off-seasons and an impressive sophomore campaign at New Orleans (La.) McDonogh in which he made plays on both sides of the ball, 2026 four-star WR Jakai Anderson is continuing to ascend at his craft. The dynamic pass-catcher is able to make plays at all levels of the field. Anderson is a very fluid route-runner and has fantastic body control, able to seamlessly adjust to the football and able to hold on through contact more often than not. The LSU verbal has speed to get downfield as well as shiftiness to work with the ball in his hands. There’s a lot to like about Anderson as he continues to sharpen his skill-set more and more each year and as he tacks on more weight to his frame down the road.

LOOKING AHEAD INTO 2028 ...