National Signing Day: Ten prospects on flip watch

National Signing Day always has an abundance of news including players who flip from one school to another at the last minute. Here is a look at some recruits who could change programs on Wednesday. MORE NSD: Announcement guide | Gorney's predictions | Teams that will surge to top of rankings | Recruiting rumor mill

The four-star receiver from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr was committed to LSU since December 2020 but when the Tigers said Ed Orgeron would not be retained, there was an understanding that Anderson could reopen his recruitment and that’s what he did. Anderson flipped to Alabama, but there have been rumors now with coach Brian Kelly in charge in Baton Rouge that there’s a possibility of a flip back to the Tigers. It’s at least something to monitor on Wednesday.

*****

The massive four-star offensive lineman has been committed to Kentucky and the Wildcats could keep his commitment because he’s established such a strong bond with that coaching staff. But Goodwin has also made it no secret he was going to take a round of visits and it wasn’t to just take some free trips. Texas A&M is coming hard and many of the Aggies’ current commits are recruiting him. A visit to Michigan State went well. He’s been other places, too, and teams are not giving up. This will be one to watch.

*****

Do I believe Hunter is flipping from Florida State to Georgia? I can’t say I do. Are there reporters with credible sources who say it’s a very real possibility? Yes there are. So Hunter has made the list although he could take all the drama out of everything and send in his paperwork first thing Wednesday morning and give FSU the best player in the class. The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill two-way standout is a game-changer for whichever team he signs with and it looks like right now it will be Florida State, where he has been committed to since March 2020. We will see.

*****

Ibieta has been committed to Miami since June but LSU offered less than a week ago with Brian Kelly taking over and now the three-star receiver has a decision to make. His father told CaneSport.com that Ibieta remains committed to the Hurricanes but is still unsure of some coaching moves at Miami and that’s why the high three-star might wait to sign until February. But LSU is definitely in the game now and something big for the Mandeville, La., standout to consider.

*****

With a coaching change at Florida, things were up in the air with all the Gators' commitments but the feeling right now is that McClellan sticks with the commitment he made in the latter part of November. However, there was also a coaching change at Oklahoma and the Sooners are coming harder after the Owasso, Okla., four-star defensive tackle as well. Right now, Florida holds the edge in his recruitment but the Sooners are working hard to stay involved.

*****

The feeling is being reinforced that Texas A&M is in the best position. According to a source, the Aggies feel confident that the five-star defensive tackle from Powell, Tenn., will stick with his Texas A&M pledge and not flip to Tennessee. The Vols have continued to pursue Nolen but after yet another visit to College Station where Nolen is now super comfortable, this one feels done.

*****

The LSU commit is definitely on flip watch to Auburn. The four-star cornerback from Valdosta, Ga., has said the coaching changes in Baton Rouge have been “very hard” and this past weekend, Rhym took another visit to Auburn. He’s a priority for Auburn, there is a sense of coaching stability there and he enjoyed another visit there over the weekend so it wouldn’t be a surprise If Rhym flips.

*****

Alabama landed a big commitment from the four-star tight end out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in early October and it looks like the Crimson Tide will hold onto his pledge. But Miami got Skinner on campus this past weekend. There has always been interest from Skinner in the Hurricanes and it’s something to watch heading into Wednesday. The guess is that Skinner sticks with Alabama but stranger things have happened.

*****

Walker has been committed to Notre Dame since March and has said in recent months that he remains solid to the Irish but there has been a coaching change there now and Michigan has never given up recruiting him. The three-star athlete from Ponchatoula, La., has said he loves Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, plus he talks to the coaches regularly. It would not be a shock if he ends up flipping to the Wolverines.

*****