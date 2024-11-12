Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 12, 2024
Missouri working to flip four-star WR Jacob Washington away from Michigan
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In