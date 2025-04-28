Arizona State adds a commitment from four-star WR Nalin Scott

Nalin Scott's first official visit could not have gone any better.
After soaking up a weekend in the Valley, the four-star wide receiver from the Peach State locked in his commitment to Arizona State.
The Sun Devils edged out Georgia Tech, Missouri, Michigan, and others for the No. 23-rated WR in the Rivals250 for 2026 from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern
"They have been making me feel like a priority for a long period of time," Scott told Rivals. "When I got there, everyone already knew me. They made sure to let me know I was a top priority -- for their program."
Kenny Dillingham and the Sun is knocking on the door of a top-20 class in the Rivals Team Rankings for 2026 after bolstering their haul with another blue-chipper over the weekend.
The highly touted wide receiver from Georgia has been a top priority for Dillingham and Hines Ward, who capitalized on their time around Scott and his family this weekend.
"I loved everything about my trip to Arizona State," Scott explained. "The main message was to get me envisioning myself in a program where I can strive while also getting the best development from Coach Hines Ward, who has been in the game and knows what he’s talking about."
Ward's experience in the NFL furthered Scott's interest in the program.
"Some highlights for me was being able to see how they operate with the players and the actual development that Coach Ward has done since he has been in the program and being able to show it," Scott added.