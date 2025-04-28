Arizona State adds a commitment from four-star WR Nalin Scott

Nalin Scott's first official visit could not have gone any better.

After soaking up a weekend in the Valley, the four-star wide receiver from the Peach State locked in his commitment to Arizona State.

The Sun Devils edged out Georgia Tech, Missouri, Michigan, and others for the No. 23-rated WR in the Rivals250 for 2026 from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern

"They have been making me feel like a priority for a long period of time," Scott told Rivals. "When I got there, everyone already knew me. They made sure to let me know I was a top priority -- for their program."