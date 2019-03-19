Minnesota offer surprised Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider offensive tackle Randy Holtz has seen his offer list grow substantially this winter, but a recent offer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers caught Holtz by surprise.“That cam...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news