Rivals.com - Mind of Mike: Liability the driving force behind possible 2020 cancellation

I guess even those of us in denial knew this was coming. And it’s downright depressing. The college football season, at one point on Monday, looked like it was over before it ever began. The Big Ten allegedly had canceled the 2020 season and the other Power Five conferences were expected to follow. Even though the official cancellation never happened, Monday's roller-coaster proved if anything that college football this fall is teetering on the ledge.

And the reasons are similar to the reasons for everything in this world — money. But wait, don’t colleges lose a ton of money with no season? Yes they do, but they would lose more based on potential liability if players get ill or, God forbid, die from COVID-19 playing football.

THAMEL: Players deserve answers

The chances of a healthy player in the age range of 18-22 dying from COVID-19 are astronomically small. But what about a player with an undiagnosed health issue who contracts the virus from playing? The potential liability outweighs the benefits of playing a season with diminishing returns (no fan or concession money, likely reduced TV deal for 2020 with many star players sitting out and the TV atmosphere of college football akin to a spring game).

Trust me, lawyers have done risk assessment over and over again and it came out the wrong way. Playing the season could cost colleges more than not playing it. That’s the bottom line. That’s why the pecking order for the decision to cancel (and I say cancel because who knows if a postponement to the spring will ever happen) is as follows: 1. Liability 2. Optics 3. Politics 4. Player safety

I put player safety on there to emphasize the fact that this isn’t about players being safe and okay. Of course protocols and systems are put in place to protect players, but the decision to cancel is about potential lawsuits. And to me, that’s not a worry about player safety. It’s a worry about the bottom line. You might as well put player safety at No. 10 and make liability the first seven reasons. Because that’s what this is about.

There is a theory that this is about union busting and that’s why the Big Ten had supposedly moved so quickly from releasing a schedule to shutting it down (four days). Maybe it was the last straw, I don’t know. But cancelling a season isn’t going to stop what will eventually happen and the powers that be know that. Players will eventually unionize and/or come up with a way to be compensated more. That’s just inevitable.

Trevor Lawrence has been outspoken about having players' voices heard. (AP)