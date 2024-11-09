Big Ten Live: This week in recruiting

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese had a good roundup of thoughts on Inside Nebraska after checking out four-star linebacker Christian Jones’ playoff game.

There are many blue chip prospects heading to Penn State for Saturday's White Out Game. One of those prospects is 2026 Ohio four-star inside linebacker Cincere Johnson. The sideline-to-sideline ‘backer told me what he’s looking forward to seeing in Happy Valley. “Being a part of the atmosphere and experiencing the Penn State culture. And also seeing what the White Out is about,” Johnson said. This is a major weekend for Penn State coming off a tough loss to Ohio State. Expect plenty of visit reaction around the Rivals network.

Michigan fans are going all out to help the team In Its pursuit of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Multiple coaches were in Illinois last night to check out the talent at Mt. Zion High School. Illini coach Bret Bielema was there and so was the tight ends coach for Auburn. Both were there to see 2026 four-star TE JC Anderson.

Bielema was also there to see Illini wide receiver commit Brayden Trimble.

Class of 2026 Ohio offensive lineman Sam Greer holds double-digit scholarship offers from around the country. Greer told me that he'll be at Missouri this weekend for an unofficial visit. "I’m extremely excited to get back down on campus and get back together with the coaches and just see Columbia on game day," Greer said. Missouri Is definitely a team to watch for the four-star prospect and should be considered one of his top schools.

Four-star tight end Linkon Cure will not be making a key Big Ten visit this weekend. The Goodland (Kan.) star is committed to Kansas State but was mulling a visit to Oregon. That visit was set to happen this weekend but a snowstorm has altered that plan. The dates may not work out for him to catch a game at Oregon now.

Indiana is the the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. It continues to bring in talent that will help extend and build on this run. One player that will be visiting this weekend is Illinois three-star defensive lineman King Liggins.

“I’m just looking forward to my first time being there and getting a chance to see a great program,” Liggins said. The Hoosiers are dialing up another big weekend and we’ll have coverage of the blue-chip recruits coming to campus.

Elite 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill is going to be visiting Oregon this weekend.



The Ducks are trying to make this battle interesting since it’s been a strong thought that Hill is a lock for Ohio State whenever he announces his commitment.

Tight ends are always popping up around the Midwest. One name to know for the class of 2027 is Iowa native Luke Brewer. The Norwalk (Iowa) High standout already has double-digit offers from around the country. But he added a huge one this week when Ohio State came to the table. “I think it was pretty cool and definitely a good one to get because when you think of them, you think of them always being in the hunt for championships,” Brewer said. Brewer hasn’t made his mind up yet about camping at Ohio State this spring. But he does know that he plans on a couple more visits this season. He wants to get down to Georgia for the matchup with Tennessee and possibly work in a couple other visits that have yet to be confirmed.

Things are getting interesting for Michigan State and one of its top offensive recruits. Alabama offered high three-star running back Jace Clarizio on Wednesday. The longtime Spartan commitment told me right away that he’d consider a visit to Tuscaloosa. Our own Adam Gorney has reported when that visit will be at Spartans Illustrated.

