Making the Case: Will it be Alabama or Texas for Jalen Hale?
Jalen Hale is one of the top receivers in the 2023 class, a great-looking playmaker who has been coveted by nearly all the top programs across the country.
His recruitment has basically come down to Alabama and Texas. The Longview, Texas, standout, who’s ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the class ,will announce his decision Wednesday.
A recent visit to Tuscaloosa with his family went very well for Hale as Nick Saban and his staff can be compelling in many ways. Texas has been engaged with the in-state standout for a long time as Steve Sarkisian and his staff made Hale a major priority in the class as well.
Joining forces with five-star quarterback Arch Manning along with numerous high-level playmakers on offense could be the ticket Hale wants to punch.
In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Hale ending up.
ALABAMA
Things for Hale have been full of twists and turns, but Alabama seemed to start to trend in a positive direction following his official visit. Alabama has always remained in the background based on a relationship it started at an early age, along with demonstrating a standard of developing NFL receiving talent.
Several Alabama commits have mentioned Hale in passing, describing him as the final piece to the receivers room for this class. Hale seems to like the idea of competing against the top competition daily that Alabama has on the roster. - Russell Johnson, TideIllustrated.com
TEXAS
Things have felt like they’ve been trending Texas’ way in this one for a while, going back to the summer. Several Longhorn commitments have done a great job in building a strong bond with Hale, including Johntay Cook and Arch Manning. It was after Manning’s commitment to Texas back in June that the Longhorns really started surging for Hale.
He likes the idea of playing in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, where wide receivers are often featured, and while it’s not an overriding factor, staying close to home is another chip in favor of Texas. - Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com
THE VERDICT
I was solidly in the Texas camp prior to Hale’s visit to Alabama that went really well and made some believe it flipped his decision to the Crimson Tide. While things went really well in Tuscaloosa and some family members came out and said Alabama was now the leader, I still think Texas wins out here.
Playing with Arch Manning is going to be a big consideration and something Hale likely won’t turn down, plus seeing how Texas performed against Alabama a few weeks ago, the Longhorns are not far off. In many ways, Texas was the better team in that game and probably should’ve won.
Either way, it could have convinced Hale that things are going in the right direction in Austin, the recruiting class is absolutely loaded and I just don’t see him turning all that down. My pick is Texas. - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director