The 2019 class is on the clock and several of the nation's top players have begun to cut their lists in advance of a commitment announcement. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where four-star defensive end Derrick McLendon might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Florida, Florida State and NC State.



THE SITUATION

McLendon has slowly trimmed his list down to three finalists and he will either end up at an ACC or SEC school. The edge rusher plays at Tucker (Ga.) High, one of the top high school programs in the Peach State that produces a lot of top prospects.

McLendon saw his recruitment really take off his sophomore year and he while he at one time considered Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee, he is focused on three schools. He is fresh off an official visit to NC State and he visited Florida and Florida State not too long ago, so he is about ready to make his decision.

With a decision coming into focus, we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

FLORIDA

"Capturing offer No. 1 is a life-changing moment for any prospect, especially when it comes from a school like Florida, and that's something Derrick McLendon has in his back pocket. Althought the offer came from the previous staff, it was the Gators who took a chance on McLendon before anyone.

The Peach State defensive end also visited during the spring, with coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham pushing all the right buttons during his trip. Grantham has also been making him a priority at each of his stops, so the connection is strong there. McLendon's high school also lines up in the 3-4, so there wouldn't be many hiccups during the transition. McLendon is being recruited to suit up at outside linebacker for the Gators." – Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

FLORIDA STATE

"There's a lot to like about FSU's chances here. Ever since his first visit to FSU, things have changed with McLendon. He feels an obvious connection to Willie Taggart and the defensive staff. He also sees a chance to get on the field early with FSU. But also what is good for FSU is how he talks about the 'Noles off the field if he wasn't a football player. The culture has seemingly won McLendon over when you hear him talk about Taggart and FSU.

In addition, McLendon has family in Live Oak, Fla., which is about 20 minutes away from Tallahassee, so that helps as well." – Michael Langston, Warchant.com

NC STATE

"When McLendon unofficially visited NC State for a junior day in March, he told the Wolfpacker that what stood out to him most about NC State was the success of its defensive line. He had heard that all four of the starters could be NFL Draft picks. McLendon was right, all four were drafted within the first four rounds, with three of the four being picked by the end of the second day. "Hence lies the case for NC State: the current regime has shown that it can develop defensive linemen. Of the four drafted, two were four-stars like McLendon (Kentavius Street and Justin Jones) and two were lesser-recruited three-stars in Bradley Chubb and B.J. Hill, the latter who didn’t have a Power Five offer until NC State extended one at a summer camp going into Hill’s senior year. It’s quite possible that former four-star Darian Roseboro will join those four defensive linemen in the NFL next year. The ultimate goal for all aspiring football players is to somehow, someway make it professionally. NC State’s track record with defensive line talent of all star levels proves it can make that dream a reality." – Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com



THE VERDICT