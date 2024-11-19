LSU WR Aaron Anderson signs NIL deal amid breakout season

The former Rivals five-star recruit from New Orleans has brought in 46 receptions for 713 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games played this fall. Anderson, averaging 71.3 yards per game as a sophomore, is now getting recognized in the NIL space accordingly.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson is enjoying a breakout season in the high-flying LSU offense in his second season back in Baton Rouge.

Anderson has signed an exclusive trading card deal with Leaf, sources tell Rivals. The wide receiver's market rate has trended up in recent weeks amid Anderson's recent surge on the field for the Tigers. Over the past six games, Anderson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards and four of his five touchdowns on the season.

The deal was negotiated by ABX Elite Sports Management and Jet Life Sports/Lion Heart Sport. It is believed to be at market rate. Sources tell Rivals that the deal is the highest NIL deal by an LSU receiver.

As a recruit at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr, Anderson ranked No. 23 in the Rivals250 -- as the No. 3-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2022 and the No. 3 recruit out of Louisiana in that cycle.