"It was definitely just the best school for me, especially (education)," Keys said. "They have a great engineering program, I have a great relationship with all the coaches. I love it, everything about the school is perfect to me."

Keys, who came off of a recent return trip to LSU, felt the campus, school, coaches and city had everything necessary for a commitment.

Aledo (Texas) four-star inside linebacker Davhon Keys became commit No. 12 for LSU already in the 2024 cycle on Saturday after he announced his pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.

The decision to commit to LSU goes back well before he was offered by the Tigers or before he was even a star on the gridiron.

"Definitely getting to see everything for a second time," he said about what sealed his commitment. "I used to go there in the summers for indoor track meets, but getting to see it as a football recruit was just that much better. It really made me realize how much I like LSU."

Led by defensive coordinator Matt House and Brian Kelly and their history of defensive development, specifically with linebackers, Keys has quickly become bought into a bright future in Death Valley.

"Coach House being an NFL linebacker coach, Coach Kelly has progressed LSU in just one year there," he said. "I just think the history of the coaches will help me develop into the linebacker I want to be."

Moving forward, Keys will focus in on his offseason as he will compete in a powerlifting state championship this month after securing his berth to the event just hours before committing. Once his spring sport season is complete following track, Keys will be locked in on his physical development.

"Once summer hits, it's all about getting stronger and getting faster," he said. "Just refining my skills."

At 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, Keys is ranked as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 64 recruit from the state of Texas.