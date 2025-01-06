Elite SAF Bralan Womack is down to four final schools

"It's about what school pushes me to be great every day -- on and off the field," Womack told Rivals of his final group of top schools. "Which school can get me to my end goal -- to the league, establish life outside of football, whether in real estate or entrepreneurship after football? Which school can help me be the best Bralan Womack I can be the rest of my life after my three or four years there."

On Tennessee:

"They were my first offer, the first college camp I went out to. Coach (Josh) Heupel saw me as soon as I walked into the building. He had his eyes on me from the time I ran my 40, went through all my agility drills, going out and performing in 1-on-1s caught his eye and we've stayed in touch since ... Just seeing what Coach Tim (Banks) and that defense were able to do this year, what they can do -- that's a defense I can see myself fitting into. Coach Banks, Coach Danny (ORourke) and I talk all the time. They keep in touch and I stay in touch with them. I love what they're about."

On Ohio State:

"I grew up an Ohio State fan and I've watched them for many years. I can name off a good amount of players cause I've watched them all my life. I know what they're about. I know what they live by ... Best In America. Facing great competition in practice Monday through Thursday will be better than what you'll see on Saturday. Iron sharpens Iron. Seeing how they use Caleb Downs -- he's a role model for me, someone who I model my play style after. Seeing him do what he does, him being great, and they've built a defense around him. He's come in to be a leader -- into a defense like that, at a school like that ... It's a dominant school. It's what people call a blue-blood school. To come in as a sophomore, be a captain, and put their trust in you says a lot to recruits."

On Alabama:

"It's Alabama. Coach (Kalen) DeBoer will find a groove next year. I wouldn't be surprised if they're in the Final Four next year. I've seen their practice. I've seen their film studies. They're all 11 players to th football, one unit, one sound, one team, one defense -- THat's what Coach (Kane) Wommack lives by. Coach Hitch and I have a great, close relationship, and Coach DeBoer and I have built a really solid relationship since when he first moved in. We've built our relationship very quickly and to be recruited by a powerhouse school, a team that's been dominating for decades, says a lot."

On Texas A&M:

"Texas A&M was a school that offered me this spring and I got up their for their kick-back party in the summer. It kind of amazed me how quick Coach Ish (Artistide) and I built our relationship. From not knowing him at all really to the first time we met, we had a two-hour meeting talking about life. There's not many schools, if any, that can do that. Coach (Mike) Elko is a safeties coach. Being able to relate to him, and a safeties coach as a head coach -- you don't find that at all in college football. Most head coaches are offensive specialists. They don't care about defense. A safeties coach as a head coach, being able to relate to you ... The atmosphere at Kyle Field is up there. If not one, it's top two."