"I know where I want to be, so what's the point in waiting? I don't like to play games with people, I like to be straightforward and blunt," the OL added.

"This decision was easy," Chapman told Rivals . "They can give me everything i need to develop and become the best me -- from the coaches to the nutrition to the facilities and recovery, so why leave my home state?"

One of the top prospects in Louisiana's 2026 class, Chapman was in Baton Rouge over the weekend for the Bayou Splash.

Chapman, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound OL from New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton, pledged in-state to Brad Davis and the Tigers over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, USC and others.

The bruising interior OL from New Orleans exercises that approach on the field battling in the trenches and did the same as he navigated his recruitment. That led the high three-star OL to commit to LSU on Sunday.

Davis extended an offer in the direction of Chapman this time last summer when the then-underclassman showed out at LSU's elite camp. Chapman has been steadily back and forth between New Orleans and Baton Rouge ever since.

His connection to Davis and other members of LSU's offensive coaching staff have continued to grow.

"LSU fits me because Coach Brad and Coach Sloan make sure the OL is loved on and off the field, broadcasting them everywhere and they love to play smash-mouth football," Chapman detailed. "My tenches are better than yours and I LOVE THAT."

"I never was a guy to care about how many offers I have or where I have them from ... if they are not showing me what I need to see or hear, good or bad they arent for me," he continued. "LSU was right for me because it's home and where I want to build and grow at to win a natty and bring it home once again for The Boot."

LSU has continued to thrive behind the uptick in recruiting upfront from Davis. That includes several major homegrown products like Will Campbell and Emery Jones.

Chapman has taken full stock of what Davis has built up front and is ready to heed the call with the Tigers' 2026 haul.

"Baton Rouge is my home away from home," Chapman said. "I will fit in perfectly with the scheme, the players, and the community, especially being a Louisiana native. Coach Brad played a big part because that's who gonna be coaching me and molding me into an NFL draft pick. It was amazing every moment with him was learning and building a wonderful relationship.

"LSU stood out in my recruitment because they were relentless in pursuing me and made me know I was a priority and they wanted me to build the 2026 class with me being the head," he added. "I love that the coaches can tell me what they need to tell me whether good or bad because once I get there I know they are going to keep it real."