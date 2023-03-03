“LSU has everything I’m looking for. Ever since the offer, it just gave me a feeling that was different from the others,” Cobbins said. “I just had to lock it in for LSU.”

For Cobbins, committing to his homestate Tigers was a goal fulfilled as he hopes to bring his championship pedigree to his dream school.

After Destrehan’s state title win in 2022, Cobbins has now won a championship at every level of football he’s played. Next up will be bringing one home to Baton Rouge.

“It feels good,” he said. “It feels good because I can put on for my city and my state. We had a championship in elementary, middle school and now at high school. We’ll do it at LSU, Coach Kelly and I.”

Although there were some major contenders in his recruitment, after talking with his family, Cobbins realized it was always going to be LSU.

“I did it now because I didn’t want to wait too long,” he said. “I got to chopping it up with my family and realized it was gonna be LSU. It was always gonna be down to LSU and Texas, but LSU got it.”

Cobbins said that he still plans on taking all of his visits.

The four-star outside linebacker is the tenth commit in the 2024 cycle for LSU’s now second-ranked class. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Cobbins is ranked as the No. 138 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 5 ranked recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 8 outside linebacker in the country.