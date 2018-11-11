LOUISVILLE FIRES BOBBY PETRINO: Recruits react | Programs that will benefit | Louisville AD reacts | All eyes on Jeff Brohm | Petrino era over at UL

Part of what makes the Rivals.com network great is the strong community of message boards, where fans can sound off on the latest topics related to their programs. With Sunday's news of Bobby Petrino's firing at Louisville, we take a look at some of the best comments from CardinalSports.com, Rivals.com's home for Louisville coverage.