This past Friday night, I got a live look at 2026 four-star Baylor quarterback commit Quinn Murphy and 2027 standout athlete Cooper Witten at Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian. The head coach of Liberty Christian is none other than former Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten, who of course is the father of Cooper.

The elder Witten is now in his fourth season as head coach of Liberty Christian and coming off a undefeated state championship winning season.

After a high scoring matchup with Texas High, I was able to briefly speak with Witten to get his take on the talents and abilities of Cooper and Quinn.

Cooper is not Jason's only son on the roster as the oldest brother, CJ, is a senior committed to Rice. But I wanted to get the details on the younger brother who is emerging into the spotlight.

"He's a talented player, really at the safety position as a freshman, now going at it as a linebacker. He's got a great future ahead of him, he loves football, he's a humble kid, he works hard, he's got great instincts on the field, has good size and speed and I think he's only going to get better as he moves forward."

Next up was his first year starting quarterback, Quinn Murphy, who made a pledge to Baylor before the season. Murphy is well accomplished to this point, so it was no surprise to hear high praise for his abilities.

"He's got all in the intangibles," Witten said. "First off he's got great size at 6-foot-3 and he's got a quick release, but I don't think that begins to tell the story. He's smart, he's a good athlete out in space and can extend the pocket and has good vision down the field. I think he's only getting better every day."