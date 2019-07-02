Mel Tucker knows about the talent in Georgia due to stops at Alabama and Georgia before becoming the head coach at Colorado and he is landed another Peach State talent in linebacker Jayland Parker.

The 6-foot-2, 214 pound linebacker out of Macon (Ga.) Westside has committed to the Buffalos over NC State and Purdue.

"Believe it or not, I knew I was going to Colorado during my first visit there in April," said Parker. "I went back for an official visit in June, but I honestly knew my decision in April.

"I sat down with coach Tucker and he laid it all out there to me and my mom. He told us that he needed me there, that he would take care of me, that I could really help the team and I knew it then."

Coach Tucker was the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, so he coached some very good players his last two stops. He also coached in the NFL, at one time with the Chicago Bears, and it is a player that now plays there that Tucker compares Parker to.

"On my second visit, coach Tucker showed me film, he broke down my tape and he said I remind him of Roquan Smith. He said we are similar players, he broke down my size to his and just that we really compared to each other.

"Hearing that and seeing all the detail they had lining us up showed me a lot. It really has me excited about playing there."

That wasn't the only thing that won Parker and his family over.

"It really felt like home at Colorado," said Parker. "The vibe, the people and feeling I had felt right. Everyone loves it there. I liked the new culture there, the players were great and it has a lot for me to like."

There were some options a little closer to home for Parker, and the distance made him think a little, but once he was on campus, it was over.

"The combination of everything Colorado had to offer combined with having family in Washington pushed them to the top. The decision was really not too hard.

"My mom is going to move there too, once I get there, so that is even better. It is an amazing feeling to be committed to Colorado.

"All the schools recruiting me were great, and it was a hard decision, but me and coach Tucker feel great. I told him on my second visit and he was so excited. All the coaches came running out of their offices to congratulate me and it is a great feeling."