Jay'Quan Bostic trims his list to a top 13
Jay'Quan Bostic trimmed his laundry list of offers down to a top 13 this afternoon. He currently has one official visit set and is in the process of scheduling several more.
Prior to releasing his top list, Bostic sat down with Rivals to break down why each school made the cut.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Michigan made the cut because the facilities are really nice. They coach kids to play at a high level. They play fast, physical and it's just a great school to go to."
"Michigan State is always showing love. They come to the school like every two weeks. I feel like they have potential and are on the come up. That team is going to get better and better as the years go."
"The U, Their facilities are crazy. Also, it's Miami and the weather is great. That Florida life would be different - A Cincinnati guy going to Florida would be crazy. The wide receiver coach offered me at Toledo and then came back and offered me at Miami, he's a real dude."
"The safety coach, coach OB (Grant O'Brien) has been on me since he first got to Purdue and I like that about him. He said that he develops guys, I could play as a true freshman as long as I come on campus and do what I need to do and that is what I like to hear."
"That's VC coach Vince (Vince Marrow). He took a chance on me back in the day and he's been watching me for a long time. He's been coming to the school here and there and he is just a real guy for real. I love the way Marrow coaches, coach (Mark) Stoops is a good head coach, the safeties coach has been rocking with me too. They have a nice campus and the fan base is really nice too."
"Coach (Jordan) Wesley offered me back during season. He's been telling me that we need this kid from day one. He wants to get me up there and I scheduled an official visit for June 9-11, so I'm going to see how it is. West Virginia is like the only team, you are famous down there with no pro team around or any of that. It's West V and the fan base is crazy."
"Georgia Tech is in Atlanta and that is just a great place to live. There is a lot to do down there and my family is from Georgia. The receivers coach is a good coach and it all just stands out to me."
"Hometown hero. I love UC because that is where I am from. I'm born and raised Cincinnati. Coach (Kerry) Coombs is a good dude - He takes chances on kids, wants to see them develop and get to the next level. Coach (Bryan) Brown, the defensive coordinator, came from Louisville and he's been a good recruiting coach and stays on top of the kids."
Pitt:
"Coach (Randy) Bates has been my guys since day one. He thinks I would be a great fit back there in the secondary. He's a great coach and when you get two picks you get a pair of Jordan's so I like that too. They also share a facility with the Steelers and I like that about them too."
"Illinois with coach Charlie (Bullen), we were just about to get on the phone to set up an official visit. They just had a first-round draft pick and I just feel like he will develop you to be the best man on and off the field."
Duke:
"Duke is a great school and education is big to me. I just feel like if I go to Duke, get a great education and ball out, that you are going to get recognized."
"The wide receivers coach, coach (Michael) Johnson is a real dude. He came in to see me this week. He explained how he will put his resume up on the table against anybody. I believe him, I believe in him and I feel like he could get me to the next level if I chose Syracuse."
"The corner coach tells me how he develops kids on and off the field. Its bigger than football out there and they are a family. They have nice facilities, a nice campus and great academics making it good all around. I feel like that is a program that will continue to get better."