Tuesdays with Gorney: Transfer QBs finding success at the highest levels

Riley Leonard (Photo by © Matt Cashore-Imagn Images)

If you’re a top quarterback and you want to win the Heisman Trophy, transfer. If you’re a top quarterback and want to play for a national championship, transfer. If you’re a top quarterback and you want to be taken high in the NFL Draft, transfer. Of course, we’re being facetious, but the days of quarterbacks transferring being a black mark on their success are so far gone it’s hard to remember. The success of transfer quarterbacks is striking, compelling and impossible to overlook.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)