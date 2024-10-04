Interesting race shaping up for five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Adam Gorney breaks down the lates in five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng's recruitment.
Adam Gorney breaks down the lates in five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng's recruitment.
Three-star quarterback Ashton Pannell is already hearing from ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten programs.
Adam Gorney discusses the latest in five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin's recruitment.
Four-star receiver Daylan McCutcheon impressed this summer at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.
Three-star receiver Kamren Flowers committed to Toledo in July.
Rivals takes a closer look at one of the top linebackers in the class of 2025.
