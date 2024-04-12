Travares Daniels was set to release a top group of programs, but he took the next step and went through with a verbal commitment instead.

The Indiana Hoosiers and the new coaching staff in town were the pick by the Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defender on Friday afternoon.

"I'm committed to IU!" Daniels told Rivals. "IU is in complete rebuild mode. They have nearly a whole brand new coaching staff, and that coaching staff knows how and what it takes to win. I believe they just need the right players in the system to turn the program around. Ultimately, besides the great relationships I have with multiple coaches on the staff, what I love most about IU is the defensive scheme.

"Coach (Bryant) Hanies' defensive scheme is one of a kind. The freedom the linebackers get to play at is amazing to me and that is a system I can see myself playing in honestly."