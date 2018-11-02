Rivals.com reached out to some of the top prospects in Alabama and Louisiana asking for their prediction on college football’s game of the week between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

The biggest game of the season so far will be played Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU . This game not only will have a big impact on the College Football Playoffs this season, but in recruiting, this year and the years ahead.

Robby Ashford: “I have Alabama winning 35-24. It will be a great game for sure.”

Kris Draine: “LSU wins 24-21.”

Cordale Flott: “I have LSU for the win. It is going to be a great game because both sides of the ball are powerful and I see the LSU defensive backs standing out. I see them making impact plays on the ball.”

DJ James: “My prediction is 35-17 Alabama. I think Alabama will outscore LSU and the Alabama defense will limit LSU’s big plays on offense.”

Jayson Jones: “42-17 Alabama.”

Tim Keenan: “I’ve got Alabama winning 48-46. LSU will come to play and this will not be a cakewalk game for Alabama. This is a game I made sure was on my go-to list.”

Amari Kight: “I’ve got Alabama 35-17.”

Kendall McCollum: “My prediction is 30-21 — LSU all the way. The defense will definitely play hard, but the LSU offense will show out.”

Ga’Quincy McKinstry: “I really think the game is going to be good and both teams will match each other, but I think the score ends up 28-10, Alabama wins.”

Malachi Moore: “I do not think it will be that high scoring of a game because of two great defenses. I have Alabama 35-21.”

Peter Parrish: “I don’t have a specific score prediction. I believe it is going to be a dogfight. Of course, I am rollin’ with the LSU Tigers.”

Pierce Quick: “I predict it to be 45-7 Alabama. I don’t think LSU can stop the Alabama offense.”

Kristian Story: “I say Alabama 31-17. I think LSU’s defense is the best Alabama has played [this season], but I still think ‘Bama will manage to put up 31 points and their defense will play well.”

Paul Tyson: “I predict it to be 34-17 Alabama.”

EJ Williams: “I have Alabama winning 42-14.”

Dazalin Worsham: “I’ve got Alabama winning 38-14. I have it like that because Alabama’s offense is the best it’s ever been with so many weapons. Plus, Devin White cannot play the first half.”