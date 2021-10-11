Hit or Miss: Midseason review of the Big Ten

It’s near the midpoint of the college football season so it’s time to review what I got right and wrong in my pre-season predictions as well as name some standouts and disappointments. Here’s the Big Ten.

WHAT I GOT RIGHT

... I picked Aidan Hutchinson before the season to be the top defender in the conference, and I feel even better about that pick now than I did then. ... I had Maryland DB Tarheeb Still as one of my sleepers in the conference and I’ve been impressed with his play. ... I had Mel Tucker from Michigan State on my rising stars list for coaches in the conference. I didn’t think he’d do this well this early but felt he was a good hire. ... I had the Iowa offensive line as one of my top position groups and they’ve been playing well. OK, it should have been their defensive backs but cut me some slack. ... Jahan Dotson was in my top five for conference MVP and I’m proud of that with so many focusing on other wide receivers in the conference.

*****

WHAT I GOT WRONG

C.J. Stroud (USA Today Sports Images)

... I picked C.J. Stroud to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on the logic that whoever was playing quarterback for Ohio State usually wins this award. And while he's come on strong recently, he's still not quite on the level that Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker has been this year. But frankly, I'm not sure if there was a single person in the world who could have predicted what's been happening in East Lansing, especially how good Walker has looked. ... I had Michigan State at 5-7 and out of the bowl mix. They’ve already won more games than that. ... I had Indiana going 9-3 this season and challenging Penn State and others at the top. Ooops. ... I had Northwestern at 8-4 and Wisconsin at 11-1. Yeesh. ... I had Marvin Harrison Jr. as my No. 1 freshman breakout but I had the right team and wrong player. Running back TreVeyon Henderson should have been the pick.

*****

MIDSEASON AWARDS

Aidan Hutchinson (USA Today Sports Images)