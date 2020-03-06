THE LATEST

Fresh off an official visit to Baylor, one of the nation's hottest graduate transfer prospects is ready for his next trip. Brandon Council, a graduate transfer from Akron who entered the transfer portal last month, confirmed with Rivals.com that he will be taking an official visit to Auburn on March 28.

Since entering the portal Council has gathered offers from USC, Baylor, LSU, Auburn, Missouri and several others.





AS A RECRUIT

A North Carolina native, Council didn't garner much interest as a recruit outside of Akron and he committed to the Zips a month before National Signing Day in 2016.

AT AKRON

Council redshirted his first year on campus but moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore, starting nine games at left guard and playing 533 snaps. He got off to a great start in 2018, starting the first three games at right tackle, including the Zips' upset victory over Northwestern, but his season was cut short due to an injury. Council bounced back in 2019, starting 12 games while playing every position on the offensive line. Rather than return to Akron, Council entered the portal earlier this month. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and as a grad transfer will be eligible to play in 2020.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Council was a big and physical lineman out of high school who lacked great feet and athleticism and became a late Group of Five pickup for Akron. Now after a solid career he can be a plug-and-play guy on the interior for someone at the Power Five level. He’s going to be a starter somewhere." -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 6.9 out of 10

