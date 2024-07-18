Clark will choose from South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida State next Thursday (July 25) from his high school auditorium. The broadcast will begin for 12 p.m. ET at Rock Hill High.

Clark, the No. 49-ranked WR in the country out of Rock Hill (S.C.) High School, is down to three finalists and has a date in mind to reveal his college commitment in one week's time.

Clark stayed busy this summer as the speedy South Carolina-based pass-catcher navigated through multiple official visits and a few more unofficial stops to reach a decision.

The 6-foot-2.5, 185-pounder with sub-4.5 speed made official visits to South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida State and North Carolina State, and also worked out at Georgia. Clark is down to the in-state Gamecocks, Tar Heels and Seminoles ahead of next week's reveal.

Clark's first official visit to South Carolina reaffirmed the priority treatment he has received from Shane Beamer and his staff from the jump.

"There's nothing like the home school," Clark told Rivals. "I was first offered by (James) Coley and then re-offered by (Mike) Furrey, and they have made sure I know that I'm a priority for them."

"I love Furrey's energy," he added.

The Tar Heels got Clark back on campus June 7-9 weekend for an official visit.

Clark was in North Carolina in April and both visits left the four-star receiver with plenty to consider.

"Coach (Lonnie) Galloway is my guy and I also love Coach Mack (Brown)," he explained. "I love the environment at North Carolina, and I feel like I can be developed well over there and chase my dreams there."

Florida State offered Clark in May before hosting the speedster for an official visit midway through June, and the 'Noles made a big move to close the gap with both Carolina-based schools that have been entrenched in this recruitment.

“For it to be so far away from home and for it to feel like home is always a great thing,” Clark previously said. “You can come around here and you feel like you’re already on the team even though it’s their first time meeting you."

“It was real genuine. Everybody I ran into was a genuine person. I like the person around here.”