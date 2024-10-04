Four-star WR Jordon Gidron reclassifies, commits in-state to South Carolina

It was a monumental day for one of the nation's best wide receivers.

Four-star WR Jordon Gidron of Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High School reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class and locked in his college decision. The electric pass-catcher declared for South Carolina over Ole Miss and Auburn after a string of recent visits nearby to Columbia.

Gidron has been to South Carolina more than any school. Now, he'll officially be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.

"I did everything I dreamed of doing in high school. I hurt my leg earlier this season and was facing double- and triple-teams, so it's just time to get to the next level," Gidron told Rivals of his process.

"I love the energy they have in the games," he said of South Carolina. "They're 3-1 and they should've won the game they lost (to LSU). They're showing a lot with the way they're playing."