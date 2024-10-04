Four-star WR Jordon Gidron reclassifies, commits in-state to South Carolina

in other news
It was a monumental day for one of the nation's best wide receivers.
Four-star WR Jordon Gidron of Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High School reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class and locked in his college decision. The electric pass-catcher declared for South Carolina over Ole Miss and Auburn after a string of recent visits nearby to Columbia.
Gidron has been to South Carolina more than any school. Now, he'll officially be on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee.
"I did everything I dreamed of doing in high school. I hurt my leg earlier this season and was facing double- and triple-teams, so it's just time to get to the next level," Gidron told Rivals of his process.
"I love the energy they have in the games," he said of South Carolina. "They're 3-1 and they should've won the game they lost (to LSU). They're showing a lot with the way they're playing."
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout has been a top target for Shane Beamer and Mike Furrey and this Gamecocks staff regardless of class.
"They call me, text me, they always have high energy," he started on his connection to Furrey. "He's always on the phone with me, when we're in person grabbing me. I love him as a person. I love the energy and consistency they bring to my recruitment."
"I believe in Coach Furrey's development. He's ready to get me better," Gidron added. "I love what Coach (Dowell) Loggains did last year and what he has planned for me at receiver. He knows how to use me and I'm ready to help them any way I can."
Beamer has also played a leading role in keeping Gidron home.
"Every time I go up there he's running around, on the microphone yelling at players, always getting everyone better," the four-star WR said.
Gidron spent the past few months weighing his options before choosing to play for the Gamecocks and reclassifying to be a senior at Ridge View High School ready to graduate in December.
The decision came naturally, Gidron mentioned.
"South Carolina is a winning program. They're having their best season this year and they're going in the right direction," he said.
"It was a pretty difficult decision," Gidron continued. "I was considering Ole Miss and Auburn a lot, too. The consistency and amount of love South Carolina showed ... it was the most. It's close to home and they have a need a receiver, so I can come in and play, and I'm determined to set them over the edge."