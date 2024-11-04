Advertisement
in other news
Clemson visits makes a strong impression on several priority targets
More recruiting intel and from the recruiting weekend at Clemson
• Sam Spiegelman
Blue-chip recruits continue to see a bright future unfolding at Auburn
More recruit reaction from the weekend on the Plains
• Sam Spiegelman
Four-star flip target Chase Loftin exploring options after latest visit
The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South standout was back in Lincoln for an unofficial visit this weekend for the loss to UCLA.
• Greg Smith
Texas, Texas A&M aiming to move five-star OT Michael Fasusi off Oklahoma
The latest intel inside on five-star OT Michael Fasusi
• Sam Spiegelman
Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit
Four-star WR Jacob Washington is set to return to Missouri. More inside
• Sam Spiegelman
in other news
Clemson visits makes a strong impression on several priority targets
More recruiting intel and from the recruiting weekend at Clemson
• Sam Spiegelman
Blue-chip recruits continue to see a bright future unfolding at Auburn
More recruit reaction from the weekend on the Plains
• Sam Spiegelman
Four-star flip target Chase Loftin exploring options after latest visit
The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South standout was back in Lincoln for an unofficial visit this weekend for the loss to UCLA.
• Greg Smith
Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement