Rivals Rankings Week: Who's No. 1 in every state?

The updated state rankings for the 2026 class have been released. Take a look at who ranks No. 1 in each state.

Alabama: Anthony Jones

After turning in a statement junior campaign at Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s, Jones has furthered his spot atop of the Alabama state rankings. The top-10 prospect is one of the best at a premium position in this cycle.

Arizona: Tait Reynolds

Reynolds committed early to Clemson and he’s a multi-sport star who also plays baseball. He has great dual-threat capabilities and is tightening up his passing game.

Arkansas: Danny Beale

Beale is a force in the trenches. He holds the top spot in the state over talented QB Kane Archer and RB TJ Hodges.

California: Ryder Lyons

Lyons has all the tools to not only be the No. 1 player in the 2026 class but a superstar at the position for many years to come. The five-star quarterback has yet again posted huge numbers through the air and on the ground.

Colorado: Camden Jensen

Jensen is a massive tight end prospect at 6-foot-7 who can also move well, create space or stay in and block as needed. If he continues to develop physically, maybe he’s a star offensive tackle but he can stay at tight end for now because of his athletic ability.

Connecticut: Kayden Bennett

Bennett is a terror off the edge of the defense. He is explosive, powerful and has an advanced understanding of pass rushing techniques. Bennett has a strong wrestling background and has the type of athleticism that allows him to be an effective running back.

Florida: Derrek Cooper

The nation’s top-ranked ATH projection is fresh off of leading Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna to another state championship, making key plays in all three phases of the game. Cooper is a powerful downhill running back, three-down linebacker and return man on Friday nights and the jury on his collegiate position remains out.

Georgia: Tyler Atkinson

Atkinson was brilliant as a junior leading Loganville (Ga.) Grayson with more than 150 tackles, including 29 TFL, 11 sacks, 42 QB hurries and an INT. Atkinson has shined as a second-level defender. However, elite Peach State prospects Jordan Carter, Deuce Geralds, Aaron Gregory and Camron Brooks are right behind at premium positions.

Hawaii: Malakai Lee

For a few years, Lee has made a name for himself in Hawaii as a massive offensive tackle who is light on his feet, can move but can also use his physical will to take over at the line of scrimmage. He should only get better as he gets older.

Illinois: Braeden Jones

Jones is the next big-time defensive lineman to come out of Illinois as a classic base defensive end. He’s terrific against the run thanks to excellent strength and has committed to USC early.

Indiana: Jerquaden Guilford

The recent Penn State commit has the potential to keep rising up the position rankings. He’s 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with room to grow and has verified 4.5 40-yard dash speed.

Iowa: Dreshaun Ross

Ross missed his junior season with a shoulder injury but when healthy he’s a dynamic linebacker prospect. He’s also an elite wrestler with the potential to do both sports in college.

Kansas: Ian Premer

Premer is next up after Kansas produced Da’Saahn Brame and Linkon Cure in the 2025 cycle. He’s got a great mix of size (6-5, 211) and athleticism that is perfect for the modern tight end.

Kentucky: Cameron O'Hara

The signal-caller set school records during his junior year with 3,617 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He’s a very accurate passer and should see his recruitment take off soon.

Louisiana: Blaine Bradford

Bradford is Rivals’ No. 1 safety for a reason. The physical defender is an enforcer on the back end of his secondary and is equally as dynamic in coverage. Elite DL Richard Anderson is also playing at an incredibly high clip and assembled a compelling junior campaign to push Bradford.

Maryland: Immanuel Iheanacho

Iheanacho is a rare offensive line prospect with incredible size (6-7, 345), quickness and power. He completely overwhelms opposing defensive linemen and has the ability to neutralize speed rushers off the edge.

Massachusetts: Carter Gooden

Gooden is a tight, strong defensive end who is able to get into the backfield with ease. He relies on his strength and motor at this stage of his development but he shows an understanding of proper hand techniques.

Michigan: Corey Sadler

Sadler had a great junior season on both sides of the ball but his future is as a slot receiver. His ability to get in and out of breaks quickly and change directions make him a dangerous weapon on offense.

Minnesota: Roman Voss

Voss is a big, rangy athlete that could play either side of the ball in college. He’s still got time to figure that out but could be an impact tight end or linebacker.

Mississippi: Tristen Keys

Keys is one of the best wide receivers in the country regardless of classification. The elite playmaker from South Mississippi recently overtook Bralan Womack for the top spot in the Magnolia State. Womack was exceptional last year and his playmaking ability on both sides of the ball and position versatility makes for a fun race to monitor.

Missouri: Jackson Cantwell

Cantwell held onto the top spot in the Rivals250 and has all the tools to be a high NFL Draft pick one day. The only box left for him to check is dominating against elite competition in a camp setting.

Nebraska: Isaac Jensen

The tight end emerged in a big way during his junior season with 36 catches for 593 yards and nine touchdowns for a loaded state championship team. He’s quickly moving up recruiting boards across the country.

Nevada: Jett Washington

The cousin of the late Kobe Bryant, Washington has flirted with playing receiver earlier in his career but he’s found a home at safety and that’s where he’s a star. Washington has length, athletic ability and tremendous instincts to make plays on the back end.

New Jersey: Luke Wafle

Wafle has a very high ceiling and continues to physically mature. He has the frame and versatile skill set to play a variety of positions along the defensive front but where he plays in the future will depend on how much bigger he gets at the next level.

North Carolina: Faizon Brandon

Brandon took another huge leap forward as the five-star QB captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors in North Carolina and engineered Greensboro (NC) Grimsley to the state championship. The Tennessee commit is surgical orchestrating his offense with outstanding arm talent to make throws all over the field and the ability to extend plays or improvise outside the pocket.

Ohio: Elbert Hill

Hill is a smaller corner which is different than what the top of the board usually looks like in rankings. But his athleticism sets him apart from other players in the country. He’s a game changer on defense, offense and special teams.

Oklahoma: Tajh Overton

Overton is the top interior DL prospect from the Sooner State since Chris McClellan. He holds the top spot over Arkansas-committed EDGE Colton Yarbrough.

Pennsylvania: Kevin Brown

Brown missed some time this season but he is still just as strong and dominant as he was at the Rivals Five-Star this past summer. He committed to Penn State in July.

South Carolina: Desmond Green

Green is the newly minted top prospect in the Palmetto State. The physical 6-foot-5, 320-pound interior OL is a mauler up front coming off a strong junior campaign.

Tennessee: Jared Curtis

The newly minted five-star passer competed 72 percent of his throws for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns compared with three interceptions. Curtis added another 637 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. His junior season ended with a state championship as well as Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Texas: Keisean Henderson

Henderson remains No. 1 in the Lone Star State after a spectacular junior season under center for Houston Legacy. Elite OT John Turntine, dynamic Oregon-committed RB Tradarian Ball, touted four-star WR London Smith, blue-chip EDGE Kosi Okpala and do-it-all ATH Davian Groce are all right on Henderson’s heels.

Utah: Brock Harris

A big target in the passing game, Harris has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the class because of his pass-catching ability. The four-star can split out, create mismatches and stretch the field with good speed.

Virginia: Savion Hiter

Hiter transferred back home to Mineral (Va.) Louisa County and was as productive as ever. The No. 2 overall running back in the nation ran for 1,698 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns this season.

Washington: David Schwerzel

Schwerzel is an aggressive, energetic defensive end who gives offensive tackles headaches through four quarters. He was very impressive at the National Combine last year showing off great hands and an impressive burst off the edge.

Washington D.C.: Carter Meadows