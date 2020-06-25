Rivals.com - Four-star Leonard Taylor torn between in-state programs

MIAMI -- Four-star defensive lineman Leonard Taylor arrived at a recent workout sporting a Florida Gators t-shirt paired With Miami Hurricanes shorts. It’s not a combination spotted often in the wild, but the ensemble is a visual representation of Taylor's upcoming college decision. Following his workout, the Miami-area star discussed both college options and the timetable for a decision.





ON HIS LAST VIRTUAL VISIT

The last one was with Florida. They were just showing me stuff, getting me reading for if I came. They were showing me the educational stuff this time. They were just showing me how much of a good spot it is for me. They were showing me how loved and taken care of I’ll be on campus. It was a good talk.





ON HOW HE FITS IN AT FLORIDA

"They say I can play the whole line. They think I have that ability."





ON WHERE HE’D PREFER TO PLAY

"I’d play defensive end if I got to pick."





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE RUNNING

"It’s just them and Miami at the top."





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH MIAMI

"Basically, they tell me that if I stay home things are good for everyone. Why leave? Me staying is good for the Canes and good for me. I could help turn things back around."





ON WHICH SCHOOL HAS THE LEAD AS THINGS STAND

"I don’t know. I’m actually really feeling both of them right now. Seriously."





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

"I’m going to try to wait a little bit longer before I decide. I want to take visits, but you know. For now, I’m just planning to wait a little bit longer."





ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR IN HIS DECISION

"Basically it’s about the depth chart and if I can play as a freshman. That’s something I want to look close at."



