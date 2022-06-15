Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman talks Michigan visit, top six
Linebacker Semaj Bridgeman was at Michigan last weekend for an official visit and he raved about his time in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are just one of six teams on the Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep In...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news