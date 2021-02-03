Rivals.com - Four-star hybrid Roc Taylor to Memphis

Oxford (Ala.) four-star hybrid Roc Taylor has been a hot topic in the recruiting world last 24 hours.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior committed to Tennessee in April, and has been locked in with the Vols since. Auburn made a run at one time. Florida and South Carolina were still in the mix late in the summer, but Taylor let all schools know he was set and signing with the Vols.

The Early Signing Period came, and Taylor did not sign with Tennessee. There was chatter then behind the scenes that maybe Jeremy Pruitt, and that staff was going in a different direction late in the process.

Pruitt was then fired, and in came new head coach Josh Heupel on Rocky Top.

Taylor still thought he was good with Tennessee, and that the new staff would send him a letter of intent Wednesday February 3 to make things official.

On Tuesday February 2, Oxford head coach Keith Etheridge was notified that the new staff in Knoxville did not plan to sign Taylor, and that caught him by surprise.

After working the phones late, and seeing who had room for another talented offensive playmaker, Taylor ended up signing with Memphis.

The are getting a steal.

"Memphis is getting a big-time player," said coach Etheridge. "Roc makes a lot of plays and I know he will do well."

Taylor is a big-bodied receiver that can be used as a FLEX at tight end or on the outside as a big receiver on the next level. He uses his body well to shield defenders, he has strong hands, and he is great at his releases off the line of scrimmage.