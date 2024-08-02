Four-Star Friday is back with six prospects who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.

Daquives Beck

“Beck is yet another prospect who fits the mold of the modern off-ball linebacker who can line up both inside and outside within a defense. Beck is typically lined up in a two linebacker set, so he is asked to do quite a bit from play to play. The range and speed Beck displays is his biggest attribute, flashing sideline to sideline playmaking ability. “At 6-foot and nearing 200 pounds, Beck is not overly big, but gets off blocks well and is quick in a short area in the trenches. He’s a sure-handed tackler and routinely impacts the play in the backfield. Beck covers underneath routes well, but is a better run defender at this time. He shoots gaps, takes strong angles to point of attack and is not afraid to lay the wood. Beck has already shown he’s an asset in rushing the quarterback in blitz packages as well as when plays break down. "I like his fit at inside linebacker at this time, but as he develops in pass defense, could certainly be an effective outside linebacker.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Dunn possesses high-end size with solid testing numbers (11.41 seconds in the 100M and the long jump) as an underclassman. Dunn has excellent film and excels in coverage with a nose for the ball. As a junior, Dunn shined against some of the top competition in Mississippi. "He's a physical cornerback with elite traits and shines on tape and is capable of covering bigger receivers on the perimeter and is a difference-maker at a premium position. He's a player we're going to continue to monitor into his senior season as a potential candidate to crack the Rivals250.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****

“After opening up as a 5.6 three-star, the full tape from the 2023 season and offseason work since has elevated the recruiting ceiling and scouting profile for Henderson. The Pensacola native has long sported an exceptional frame, closing in on 6-foot-5, 225 pounds before his junior year of high school football. "As a premium position player, the pass rusher already has a strong foundation of speed and power in his game, though raw at this stage. Henderson, who had five tackles for loss and four sacks in 2023, still has his best football well ahead.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

“Meadows is a big-time defensive end out of Washington D.C. with traits that could make him an elite pass rusher. At 6-foot-6 and nearly 220-pounds, Meadows has the beginnings of a frame that should allow him to enforce his will whenever he chooses. He's also a standout on the basketball court, which is easy to see when watching his sophomore film. Meadows covers ground quickly and is a smooth runner with impressive change of direction abilities for his size. He has a solid understanding of hand techniques and understands how to slip by offensive linemen who are overly aggressive. "Meadows does need to mature physically but the 2026 Rivals250 prospect is rightfully one of the more coveted defensive ends in the East.” - Adam Friedman, rankings director and transfer portal analyst

*****

“What makes Posa special is that he has excellent size, he loves to hit and he has tremendous athleticism to tip passes, get in passing lanes or cover in space as well as any other linebacker in the class. “The Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva standout has not regularly faced national-level competition so there could be a little adjustment period once he gets to Wisconsin but he's following in the line of many great Badgers linebackers who aren't afraid to be physical but also can move and make plays all over the field. “Posa also has a wrestling background so the four-star is not afraid to mix it up, get after people and he knows how to get people on the ground. If he lived in a richer state for football talent, Posa might be ranked even higher because we'd get to see him a lot more." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****